Bills training camp position preview: No. 2 cornerback battle will be a highlight of camp

This is the eighth in a series of previews of the Bills at each position heading into training camp. This installment: cornerbacks.

The Buffalo Bills are approaching the cornerback position a bit differently so far this offseason.

In the previous three years, General Manager Brandon Beane has favored signing a veteran to a modest, one-year contract to come in and compete for the starting job opposite All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White.

So far this offseason, however, Beane has declined to do that – although it should be pointed out there is still time to make a deal between now and the start of training camp. Short of that happening, though, the Bills will conduct one of their few truly important position battles opposite White. More on that to come.

The Bills have the luxury of knowing their No. 1 cornerback isn’t going anywhere. White signed a lucrative, long-term contract extension last year and backed it up with another solid season. He’s one of the top five cornerbacks in the NFL, according to arguably the best player in the league at the position. Appearing recently on a Barstool Sports’ podcast, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey put White in that category.