Bills training camp position preview: Keeping offensive line intact a top priority

Key number: 64. That's the number of games Dawkins has played since joining the Bills as a second-round draft pick from Temple in 2017, meaning he has played in every game of his NFL career, including the postseason. Dawkins has made 59 career starts.

Top position battle: It's fair to assume all of the five returning starters will maintain those roles. That means the most compelling competition is for what likely will be four backup spots. Spencer Brown, the Bills' third-round pick from Northern Iowa, would figure to have a good chance of locking up one of the reserve tackle positions. The same goes for Tommy Doyle, a fifth-round selection from Miami of Ohio.

Two other leading candidates for backup jobs are guard Ike Boettger and guard/center Ryan Bates. A pair of veterans acquired in free agency, Jamil Douglas and Forrest Lamp, could put up a fight.

What to expect: The line rightfully took a fair amount of blame for the fact the Bills ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing last season. There will be pressure on the unit to step up its run-blocking performance. That might not be realistic, given that the same players who didn't do the best job of creating holes last year are all back.

The pass protection should again be a strength. The Bills understand their strongest area is the passing game, and that is what likely will continue to draw the most attention during training camp and in-season practices.

