Bills training camp position preview: Front office makes big commitment to linebacker core

The Bills are set at the top with Edmunds, Milano and Klein as the starters. The backup picture has some questions, though. Tyler Matakevich reworked his contract, which is fully guaranteed for 2021, so he’s sure to stick around as the fourth linebacker. He’s primarily used on special teams, however, so the backup roles are to be determined. Adams had a productive 2020 season with the Texans, finishing with 114 total tackles, two sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The Bills kept six linebackers at the start of last season. If they stick with that roster construction, Adams would have to beat out Dodson as Edmunds’ backup. Adams played middle linebacker with Houston, but said during an interview with The Buffalo News recently that he’s most comfortable on the weak side.

Dodson stepped in early in the 2020 season when Edmunds suffered a shoulder injury, but that doesn’t guarantee a roster spot after the Bills added veteran depth in the offseason.