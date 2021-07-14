Bills training camp position preview: Bottom of quarterback depth chart will have competition

This is the fourth in a series of previews of the Bills at each position heading into training camp. This installment: quarterbacks.
The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback room has to be the envy of most of the rest of the 31 other teams in the NFL.
The team has a dynamite starting quarterback who finished No. 2 in the NFL MVP race. It signed a former starter who projects to be one of the league’s top backups. It has a No. 3 quarterback who was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and still has plenty of development in front of him. It also has a fourth quarterback who is basically a coach on the field, one who the actual coaches say is one of the best teammates they’ve ever been around.
So, yeah, that’s about as well structured as a quarterback room can be in the NFL.
In other words, we’ve come a long way from three-man quarterback races.
The biggest question facing the quarterback room this offseason comes off the field. Will the team be able to work out a long-term contract extension with starter Josh Allen before the start of the 2021 season?
Allen is under contract for two more years, so there’s not a tremendous sense of urgency to do so other than the realization his price tag might rise if he follows up last year’s breakout campaign with another stellar season.
That situation will be left up to General Manager Brandon Beane and his negotiating team and Allen’s representatives.
Returnees: Josh Allen, Jake Fromm, Davis Webb.
Newcomers: Mitchell Trubisky (free agent, Bears).
Departures: Matt Barkley (free agent).
Key number: 2. That’s where the Bills finished in both yards and points per game. That’s up from 24th in both categories in 2019 and generally represents a massive rise from the woeful-to-mediocre offenses that became all too common during the team’s playoff drought. Allen’s development, of course, keyed the turnaround, but the addition of wide receiver Stefon Diggs really gave the passing attack a true No. 1 threat that elevated the entire unit to a completely different level.
Top position battle: Who’s No. 3 – or is there a No. 3?
The top two spots are all but assured with Allen and Trubisky. After that, it comes down to three options for the third quarterback spot: A. Fromm. B. Webb. C. None of the above.
The Bills kept two quarterbacks on the active roster in 2019. Last year, the team kept three, but that had a lot to do with Covid-19 precautions. With such a deep roster, there is a chance the Bills go with just two quarterbacks again in 2021, choosing instead to keep another wide receiver, offensive lineman or defensive lineman.
Fromm had a most unusual rookie year, basically being isolated from the team as a Covid-19 precaution. That meant practicing and working out largely on his own and staying as far apart as possible from his teammates inside the facility. As such, it’s hard to know what the Bills really have with Fromm. If he flashes potential in the preseason, it’s possible the Bills wouldn’t want to risk exposing him to waivers and potentially losing him to another team.
Webb makes the most sense as the practice squad quarterback, although he’s not giving up his pursuit of a spot on the active roster.
What to expect: Pay attention to the second half of the preseason games. That’s when the only real competition – between Webb and Fromm – will take place.