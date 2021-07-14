Bills training camp position preview: Bottom of quarterback depth chart will have competition

This is the fourth in a series of previews of the Bills at each position heading into training camp. This installment: quarterbacks.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback room has to be the envy of most of the rest of the 31 other teams in the NFL.

The team has a dynamite starting quarterback who finished No. 2 in the NFL MVP race. It signed a former starter who projects to be one of the league’s top backups. It has a No. 3 quarterback who was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and still has plenty of development in front of him. It also has a fourth quarterback who is basically a coach on the field, one who the actual coaches say is one of the best teammates they’ve ever been around.

So, yeah, that’s about as well structured as a quarterback room can be in the NFL.

In other words, we’ve come a long way from three-man quarterback races.

The biggest question facing the quarterback room this offseason comes off the field. Will the team be able to work out a long-term contract extension with starter Josh Allen before the start of the 2021 season?