Bills training camp position preview: Bills RBs get to deliver on faith

Returnees: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Taiwan Jones, Antonio Williams, Christian Wade.

Newcomers: Matt Breida (free agent, Dolphins).

Departures: T.J. Yeldon (free agent).

Key number: The Bills were 25th in rushing yards by the running backs at 1,311. Buffalo was 17th in total rushing attempts. Against three good defenses in the playoffs (the Colts, Ravens and Chiefs), the Bills running backs combined for 103 yards on 28 carries (3.67 a carry). Not good enough.

Top position battle: Who’s No. 1 and who’s No. 3?

Someone is going to emerge as the starter for Week 1. Let’s call Singletary the slightest of favorites. Moss was more effective than Singletary down the stretch last season until Moss suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the wild-card playoff game against Indianapolis. Singletary got only two carries in that game (compared with seven for Moss) before the injury to the rookie. The Colts’ defense was great against the run, and the Bills opted to call more designed runs by Josh Allen in that game. Allen carried 11 times. That alone could be construed as a lack of faith in the running backs’ ability to produce on the ground.