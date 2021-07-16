Bills training camp position preview: All eyes on the defensive line

This is the sixth in a series of previews of the Bills at each position heading into training camp. This installment focuses on defensive linemen.

All eyes will be on the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line during training camp and preseason.

How will General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott sort out the logjam of talent?

Even if the Bills keep 10 players – which is the betting-favorite number – some tough calls will need to be made.

Look for the Bills to give rookie draft picks Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham plenty of snaps in training camp and preseason. That’s how it worked in spring. The coaches will want to get those two up to speed as much as possible before the season opener.

Plus, the coaches know what they have in their older veterans. Who is getting the most work? That will be something to watch in preseason games.

“You want to get the best 11 on the field and you also want to create some quality depth as well because you know inevitably there are going to be some injuries,” said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.