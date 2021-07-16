Bills training camp position preview: All eyes on the defensive line

This is the sixth in a series of previews of the Bills at each position heading into training camp. This installment focuses on defensive linemen.
All eyes will be on the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line during training camp and preseason.
How will General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott sort out the logjam of talent?
Even if the Bills keep 10 players – which is the betting-favorite number – some tough calls will need to be made.
Look for the Bills to give rookie draft picks Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham plenty of snaps in training camp and preseason. That’s how it worked in spring. The coaches will want to get those two up to speed as much as possible before the season opener.
Plus, the coaches know what they have in their older veterans. Who is getting the most work? That will be something to watch in preseason games.
“You want to get the best 11 on the field and you also want to create some quality depth as well because you know inevitably there are going to be some injuries,” said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
Returnees: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, A.J. Epenesa, Harrison Phillips, Star Lotulelei (opted out in 2020), Darryl Johnson, Justin Zimmer, Mike Love, Brandin Bryant, Bryan Cox Jr. (on injured reserve).
Newcomers: Greg Rousseau (first-round draft pick), Carlos Basham (second-round draft pick), Efe Obada (free agent, Panthers), Treyvon Hester (free agent, Eagles), Nazair Jones (free agent, Cowboys), Eli Ankou (free agent).
Departures: Quinton Jefferson (Raiders), Trent Murphy (free agent).
Key stat: Of the Bills’ 38 sacks last year, 13.5 came from edge rushers, or 35.5%. That ranked last in the NFL from a percentage standpoint.
Top position battle: Who is the best backup to Star Lotulelei at the 1-technique position, across from a shoulder of the center? Vernon Butler saw a ton of time at that spot last year, but Butler’s best role figures to be as the backup to Ed Oliver at the 3-technique spot. Is Harrison Phillips ready to build off his improved play from late last season? If not, is Butler going to have to serve as Lotutelei’s main backup? Or can Justin Zimmer beat out Phillips? Ankou, a 325-pounder who played seven games for Dallas last year, is a dark horse for the 1-technique backup job due to his bulk.
What to expect: It’s likely four defensive tackles make the team, with Phillips being the slight favorite for the fourth spot. That means six ends are likely to make it. Let’s call Hughes, Rousseau, Basham and Epenesa locks. Addison and Johnson are the favorites for the other two spots. Obada had 5.5 sacks for Carolina last year. How much of a splash can he make this summer? He could be a tough guy to cut.