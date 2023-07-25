Summer break is over for the Buffalo Bills.

The team reported Tuesday to training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, conducting medical checks and performing physicals and conditioning tests. The first practice for the team will be held at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Oh, and in case you were wondering, if any player decides to hold out from training camp, they’ll be fined $50,000 for every day that they miss.

Now that those details are out of the way, here is a look back at the top 10 storylines of the Bills’ offseason:

10. Ed Oliver’s contract extension. The Bills were staring at the possibility of going into the 2023 season with every one of their projected defensive tackles on an expiring contract. That is until General Manager Brandon Beane signed Oliver to a four-year extension through the 2027 season. The deal has a total potential value of $68 million, making it a bit of a risk for a player who has not always lived up to his draft billing (the No. 9 overall pick in 2019).

“I've seen growth in Ed in more ways than just what you see on the field,” Beane said. “I think there are more plays out there that Ed could make, I'd double-down on that. You know, Ed and I've talked about that. I know (defensive line coach) Eric Washington's talked with him, I know (head coach) Sean (McDermott) has. Again, the more he plays, the more experience he gets, understanding at times what teams are trying to do to him. Ed's greatest trait is his get off, and sometimes people use that against him and he may run himself out of a play, just a misdirection or whatever. Knowing what they're trying to do to him, reading his keys: Those are the types of things that can take him another step. But I think his best football is ahead of him. Obviously, we wouldn't have done this move.”

Interior pass rush is hard to find in the NFL, so the investment makes some sense. Now, the Bills need Oliver to live up to his new deal.

9. Jordan Poyer re-signs. After an injury-plagued 2022 season, it felt Poyer was headed for the exit. Instead, once free agency started and a long-term, big-money deal did not materialize elsewhere, the veteran safety re-signed for two years. Poyer, 32, will count just $4.88 million against the 2023 salary cap – a potential bargain for a player who has been an All-Pro during his six-year run in Buffalo.

“I'm an eternal optimist so until I hear they're gone, I'm going to be looking at ways to get the guys back that belong here and that we want on this team,” Beane said. “But you have to wait and see how the economics play out. I give Jordan and Drew Rosenhaus, his agent, a lot of credit, constant communication all the way back to last spring through getting this thing solidified.”

8. Tremaine Edmunds departing as a free agent. The economic reality of a salary cap hit home when Edmunds signed a four-year contract with the Chicago Bears as an unrestricted. Surely, the Bills would have liked to keep their athletically gifted middle linebacker, whom they had spent the past five years grooming and who is still just 25 years old.

“We thought he was the top linebacker in free agency,” Beane said. “All it takes is one team. I don’t know how many were bidding for him before he landed in Chicago. I’m not privy to that, but it’s not a surprise that he got up there. You’re talking about a guy who’s 25 years old, has already got five years of experience. We love him, didn’t want to lose him. But it’s a puzzle piece and unfortunately you just can’t keep them all.”

Edmunds’ departure sets up the biggest competition of training camp. A.J. Klein, Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard and rookie third-round draft pick Dorian Williams will be given a fair shot to replace Edmunds as the Bills’ defensive signal caller.

7. Ron Raccuia leaving the team. While not as impactful to the on-field product as the other items on this list, make no mistake, losing Raccuia is a massive shakeup to the Bills’ organization. The former chief operating officer and executive vice president played a key role in negotiating the Bills’ new stadium deal. His departure so far has created far more questions than answers.

6. Adding to the defense late in free agency. The Bills stand to gain a 2024 third-round compensatory draft pick for the loss of Edmunds. Because of that, Beane was cautious in his approach to free agency. Any players signed before the start of May were given deals that would not impact the compensatory formula because of their total value. After the start of May, the Bills were still able to add defensive tackle Poona Ford and edge rusher Leonard Floyd, two potentially significant pieces for their defensive line.

“As we say, all the time, roster-building is a 12-month thing,” Beane said. “I know people panic after the draft sometimes, `Oh, you didn't get this position or that position.' You never know. Things are always out there. Some guys didn't get what they wanted.”

5. Nyheim Hines getting hurt. The Bills didn’t even make it to training camp before suffering their first major injury of training camp. Running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the 2023 season after suffering a knee injury in a jet-ski accident. The 26-year-old was expected to be the team’s top kick and punt returner, while competing for playing time at running back.

4. The offense getting reinforcements in the draft. Beane and McDermott have said before that a team’s last game is a good reflection of where it stands. Given that the offense scored just 10 points in a home playoff loss to the Bengals to close the 2022 season, it was clear building up that side of the ball needed to be a priority this offseason. That started in free agency with the additions of wide receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, guard Connor McGovern and running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. The big moves, however, came in the first two rounds of the draft, with the selections of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid and Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence in the first two rounds.

“We were definitely hoping to add some more pieces (to the offense) this offseason,” Beane said. “I feel like we’ve got some really good competition and it will be fun when we get to training camp.”

3. Josh Allen’s renewed focus. Failing to work hard has never been a criticism of the Bills’ starting quarterback, but Allen and the organization have been deliberate in driving home the message that this offseason, his work ethic has reached a new level.

During his first news conference of 2023 when the team reported for the start of its offseason conditioning program, Allen wasted little time in making that point.

“It was a lot of rest, a lot of mental recovery. This last season was pretty draining throughout – physically, emotionally, mentally,” Allen said in April. “Just trying to reboot and I think at this point in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in in football as I am right now.”

2. The Stefon Diggs drama. The Bills’ No. 1 receiver did not participate in the first practice of mandatory minicamp. Ahead of it, coach Sean McDermott said he was “very concerned” that Diggs was not in attendance. As it turns out, Diggs had been in the building, but left before the practice started. As far as storylines in June go, that developed into quite a juicy one. Diggs was back the next day, and the head coach did some serious backpedaling, but by that point, it was too late. It was clear that a serious issue existed between Diggs and the team.

Does it still? All parties involved have tried to pour cold water on the idea that the topic will be a distraction once training camp starts. All parties, that is, except for Diggs, who has remained silent. Until we hear from him, this will stay a topic.

1. Leslie Frazier stepping away from the team as defensive coordinator and McDermott taking over the defensive play calls. The “why” behind Frazier’s departure is still a bit unclear, but the end result is the same: McDermott will step into the role of calling the defense, in addition to his game-day responsibilities as head coach. That’s a lot on his plate.

McDermott has obviously called plays before – his success in doing so is how he became the Bills’ coach in the first place – but he hasn’t done so since 2016. There will be an adjustment in stepping back into that role.

“I think that the key here is I've got a really good staff around me that will allow me to, even going back to the decision, it allowed me to even think that it was possible, because of the staff that I have around me,” he said in March. “If you don't have that type of staff, then I mean, it could go in a lot of different directions, right? So, we're just going to take it one day at a time. That's where we're at right now and, look, if we come to a deal where we come to a deal and it's like, ‘Hey, this isn't working’ because of the breadth of the job, in addition to the coordinator piece, then, I'll turn it over. So, I'm very confident in the people in the room.”