Bills' training camp observations: Josh Allen went on a hot streak

Here are the top observations from Tuesday’s Buffalo Bills practice, Day 15 of training camp:
1. Dr. Allen was operating.
It has become repetitious to report, but quarterback Josh Allen was surgical in carving up the Bills’ defense.
Allen was 15 of 15 to start the 11-on-11 portion of practice. Six of those passes went to Cole Beasley and four went to Emmanuel Sanders.
On his first drive, Allen beat a blitz with a completion to tight end Jacob Hollister, then hit Isaiah McKenzie with a sharp throw over the middle in front of Micah Hyde. Left tackle Dion Dawkins had good protection on that pass.
“I love playing. I want to be out there with my teammates,” Allen said. “But if I don’t, I don’t and I get to sit back and watch my other teammates make some plays and get some tape out there. Yeah, I have no say whether I play or not.”
On his second drive, cornerback Taron Johnson got his fingertips on an Allen pass into a tight window, but Sanders made a nifty catch of the deflection. After two more completions, defensive end Greg Rousseau burst into the backfield. But Allen scrambled out of the way and threw an accurate pass to Beasley on the move for about 15 yards. Sanders caught a 20-yard pass. Then Allen found Gabriel Davis in the back of the end zone, and the second-year wide receiver made a leaping grab over cornerback Levi Wallace.
Allen’s third series opened with a would-be sack by Ed Oliver before Allen hit three more passes. The completion streak ended when Allen took a deep shot for Sanders that went incomplete.
Rookie Carlos Basham got his hands up and nearly intercepted a short Allen pass later in the drive. But on the next play, Allen made a superb throw to Beasley under pressure to convert a first down.
Allen went 3 of 10 after his opening streak to finish 18 of 25 in full-team drills.
Reminder: A veteran quarterback such as Allen is supposed to look good in the comfort of his own practice field with the defense not allowed to put a lick on him.
“I don't want to like scare anybody, but there was moments that I was like, I don't know if I'm gonna make this,” Dawkins said.
2. Preseason is about the basics aka The Boulders.
Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll drove home the point during a briefing with reporters before practice. The Bills’ offense was vanilla in Detroit last week. Likewise, the Bills aren’t going to see the Chicago Bears’ favorite blitzes, for instance, this week.
“You're just trying to improve your craft right now,” Daboll said. “We're really focused on our basics. Fundamentals of blocking, pad level, protecting inside out, keeping the depth and the width of the pocket, knowing who to block and when to block, making yards after the catch, get open, catching the ball, decision making. At the end of the day, you can have a million different plays, but you have to do those fundamentals well, and you build them in training camp. That's where you have to do it. As the season gets on there's less and less padded practices, so preparation and practice usually lead to game reality, and that's what we're trying to do is to string good practices together. We've done that to this point, but got a long way to go.”
A little later, Daboll talked about coaches making roster decisions.
“At the end of the day when you're evaluating, you're putting together a roster, you want to see if these guys can handle the big things,” Daboll said. “What are the big things? Can they get their pad level down, can they move the line of scrimmage, can they work with double teams, can we make good decisions at quarterback, can we gain yards when we give it to you as a running back, can we get open and catch the ball? Those are the things at the end of the day that win games, that and understanding situational awareness. The plays and all that stuff, they're important, but these are more important, and this is what we were trying to evaluate. … Let’s take care of the big things – the boulders, as we call them here. That’s how we evaluate.”
"We were all wondering what it would be like when we got him back and boy, he's been a bright light for us in a lot of ways," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.
3. The punting was first rate.
Punter Matt Haack had a good day in Detroit, with a net average of 42.8 yards on five punts. Haack posted consistently good hang times Tuesday on almost every punt that wasn’t a short-field, inside-the-20 kick. A 4.5-second hang time is excellent. Haack had punts of 4.45, 5.2, 4.64, 4.81, 4.51 and 4.73 during the special teams segment. Then he had a 4.77 hang time at the end of a drive in 11-on-11 work. ... Meanwhile, Tyler Bass went 5 for 5 with two 50-yard tries in the field-goal segment.
4. Extra points
Wallace made the best coverage play in one-on-one drills, breaking up a perfect Allen pass in the end zone for Beasley to prevent a TD. ... A.J. Epenesa beat rookie Tommy Doyle for a would-be sack and also had a bat-down. ... While the Bills were in pads, there was no tackling to the ground. ... Linebackers Tyrel Dodson and A.J. Klein combined to blow up a run play. ... Rookie Rachad Wildgoose broke up an on-target throw from Mitch Trubisky for Duke Williams in the end zone. ... Retired Carolina All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly watched practice for a third day. Owner Kim Pegula was in attendance. ... Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs (knee) remained out. Also out were wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (knee), running back Antonio Williams (stinger), running back Christian Wade (shoulder), guard Forrest Lamp (calf), tight end Tommy Sweeney (foot), defensive lineman Treyvon Hester and safety Jaquan Johnson. Linebacker Marquel Lee remains on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list.