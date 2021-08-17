Bills' training camp observations: Josh Allen went on a hot streak

“You're just trying to improve your craft right now,” Daboll said. “We're really focused on our basics. Fundamentals of blocking, pad level, protecting inside out, keeping the depth and the width of the pocket, knowing who to block and when to block, making yards after the catch, get open, catching the ball, decision making. At the end of the day, you can have a million different plays, but you have to do those fundamentals well, and you build them in training camp. That's where you have to do it. As the season gets on there's less and less padded practices, so preparation and practice usually lead to game reality, and that's what we're trying to do is to string good practices together. We've done that to this point, but got a long way to go.”