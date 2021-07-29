Bills' training camp observations: Josh Allen, Carlos Basham make 'wow' plays

Rookie defensive end Carlos Basham and quarterback Josh Allen produced the spectacular plays of the day Thursday at Buffalo Bills training camp.
Here are observations from the second day of camp, which was held inside the ADPRO Sports Training Center field house due to rain.
1. Allen wows the squad
In the middle of the 11-on-11 session, Allen fired a laser 30 yards down the middle of the field that hit receiver Cole Beasley in perfect stride. The play happened so quickly and the ball arrived with such zip that the safeties had no chance to make a play, and Beasley likely would have turned it into a 50- or 60-yard touchdown. Everyone on offense gave Allen a high-five after the play.
“Josh made the throw today that I haven’t seen, a post ball to Cole Beasley,” said 34-year-old receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the free agent signed from New Orleans. “It was crazy, like mouth dropping. I've been in the league for 12 years so I'm excited about what they've created out here. I think that we got an opportunity obviously.”
2. Basham announces his presence
Basham, the second-round pick from Wake Forest, batted a short pass by Allen at the line of scrimmage high into the air a few minutes after Beasley’s play. Then Basham caught the “rebound” and rumbled into the end zone for a short touchdown, with his defensive teammates whooping, hollering and following him into the back end of the field house.
The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Basham likely sensed a quick pass coming and got his arms into the passing lane.
Safety Micah Hyde said he was happy on NFL draft weekend about General Manager Brandon Beane’s selection of two big rookie defensive linemen, Greg Rousseau and Basham.
“Oh my gosh, the dude's tall,” Hyde said of the 6-7 Rousseau. “I feel like each and every year, I think I'm shrinking and these guys are getting bigger. ... But that's just the type of guys that we want on our defense. It's going to be hard for quarterbacks to throw the ball on the line, when you've got guys like that getting their hands up and getting after the quarterback. We appreciate it. Throughout the whole draft process, I should've sent some flowers to Beane's house because he was really helping us out in the back end.”
We’ll see how quickly the two rookies can make an impact, but it’s clear they’re going to get a lot of playing time this summer to try to get ready for the regular season.
“When I was a rookie, I remember some veterans were telling me,`I'm not going to learn your name until you're out there making plays,’ ” Hyde said. “I know Boogie's name now. And I knew it before because obviously, I was just talking about the draft and how Beane was helping us out in the back end. But making a splash play like that, the play of the day, and he'll continue to make plays, it's going to force the vets to know his name.”
3. Hyde appreciates shoutout
Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers mentioned Hyde Wednesday during a news conference in which the MVP quarterback explained his grievances with the Packers management. Rodgers said his input on personnel has been largely ignored.
Said Rodgers: “I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past, in my opinion, about the way some of the outgoing veterans were treated, and just the fact that we didn’t retain a number of players that I felt like were core players to our foundation, our locker room, high-character guys. I’m talking about Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson, Julius Peppers, Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb, James Jones, John Kuhn, Brett Goode, T.J. Lang, Bryan Bulaga, Casey Hayward, Micah Hyde, guys who were exceptional players for us but great locker-room guys, high-character guys, many of them whom weren’t offered a contract at all or were extremely low-balled or were in my opinion not given the respect on the way out that guys of their status and stature and high character deserved.”
The Packers let Hyde walk away as a free agent in 2017, when he signed with the Bills.
Asked if he saw that Rodgers dropped his name, Hyde said: “I did. My phone blew up. I commented on Randall Cobb's photo on Instagram – which I'm never on damn social media. But I commented one time, and I had everybody telling me to come back to Green Bay. That was an amazing organization. Great place to spend my young years. But I wouldn't change Buffalo for the world.
“But to hear him say something like that, obviously a Hall of Fame player, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, I remember after leaving that place, I remember him really reaching out to me and letting me know how frustrated he was,” Hyde said. “I think that his little presser yesterday was a well-thought-out conversation that he had with the media. And I feel like he was speaking a lot of facts. But at the end of the day, hearing him say my name was a blessing. If a guy like that thinks that highly of myself, then I know I'm doing something right.”
4. More highlights
There were plenty of highlights in a spirited practice Thursday. The first-team offense was impressive. The ball was not on the ground much. But there were numerous big plays made by the defense, besides the volley-INT by Basham.
Allen hit his first seven passes in 11-on-11 work, finding Beasley three times. The eighth pass was incomplete because Levi Wallace shoved Sanders out of bounds before the receiver could get his feet down. The next pass was the bomb to Beasley. The only other incompletions for Allen came when Ed Oliver burst up the middle with quick pressure, Diggs dropped a crossing pass and quick pressure forced a sideline incompletion for Sanders.
Receiver Isaiah McKenzie looks quick and shifty. He caught four passes in 11-on-11 work and was hard to cover in one-on-ones. On one pass, he was bumped by Dane Jackson but held on, he showed good hands on another crossing route with tight coverage from Levi Wallace.
Another prominent reserve who was a standout was cornerback Siran Neal. The fourth-year veteran showed short-area burst by intercepting a pass over the middle by Mitch Trubisky. Neal also broke up a pass for Duke Williams.
Late in the session, Rousseau forced an incompletion from Jake Fromm, and Darryl Johnson forced an aborted play by Davis Webb.
Like the other 28 teams that opened camp this week, the Bills still are practicing in helmets but no pads, the same as they do during spring workouts.
5. Extra points
Tight end Jacob Hollister missed practice with a back injury and is listed as day to day.
Josh Allen was the 10th most popular player in the league this spring in terms of officially licensed NFL player merchandise sales, according to the NFL Players Association. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady was No. 1 and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes No. 2. Stefon Diggs was No. 47. The rankings are for sales from March 1 to May 31. ... There are 14 international players on 11 NFL teams who are part of the league’s International Player Pathway program. Two of them are on the Bills – Englishmen Christian Wade and Efe Obada. The NFL announced that the international players will be allowed to wear a decal of their home country’s flag on their helmets, in addition to the U.S. flag, for the preseason.