Bills' training camp observations: Josh Allen, Carlos Basham make 'wow' plays

The 6-foot-3, 274-pound Basham likely sensed a quick pass coming and got his arms into the passing lane.

Safety Micah Hyde said he was happy on NFL draft weekend about General Manager Brandon Beane’s selection of two big rookie defensive linemen, Greg Rousseau and Basham.

“Oh my gosh, the dude's tall,” Hyde said of the 6-7 Rousseau. “I feel like each and every year, I think I'm shrinking and these guys are getting bigger. ... But that's just the type of guys that we want on our defense. It's going to be hard for quarterbacks to throw the ball on the line, when you've got guys like that getting their hands up and getting after the quarterback. We appreciate it. Throughout the whole draft process, I should've sent some flowers to Beane's house because he was really helping us out in the back end.”

We’ll see how quickly the two rookies can make an impact, but it’s clear they’re going to get a lot of playing time this summer to try to get ready for the regular season.