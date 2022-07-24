Bills training camp Day 1 observations: Red zone defense picks up where it left off

The Buffalo Bills’ red-zone defense picked up where it left off last season on the opening day of training camp Sunday at St. John Fisher University.

Photos: Day 1 of Buffalo Bills training camp The Buffalo Bills took to the fields at St. John Fisher University for the first time since 2019 to kick off training camp.

The defense stymied the offense possession after possession, highlighted by an interception by new defensive tackle Tim Settle.

Here were observations from Sunday’s practice:

1. Big man INT.

Settle, the 308-pound free agent signee from Washington, intercepted the first pass from Case Keenum in 11-on-11 work. The coverage was tight, which caused Keenum to hold the ball and then try a late dump-off over the middle. Settle got his hands up in a quick reaction and made the catch. He also motored downfield for a decent return, although there was no tackling in the padless practice.

“He kinda put it right there for me,” Settle said. “I didn’t expect it.”

Settle never has had an interception in his pro or college career.

The Bills ranked sixth in the NFL in red zone defense overall, allowing touchdowns on 51% of opponent trips inside the 20-yard line. The Bills allowed the fewest TD passes in the red zone (seven).

The first-team offense ran 13 plays 11-on-11 with Josh Allen at quarterback and managed just one touchdown. However, it was a beauty, a 4-yard pass from Allen to Gabriel Davis, who made a leaping grab and got both feet down inside the back line of the end zone.

“Red zone is typically a pretty tough day for the offense,” Allen said. “It's just a smaller area. But coming out here and just trying to go out and execute and make the right decisions. Guys are flying around right now. We’re pretty juiced up. So, we'll take a look at the film. But again, it was exciting to get back on the field and actually run some real plays.”

2. Saffold out

Rodger Saffold, the free-agent signee from Tennessee and the projected starter at left guard, opened camp on the non-football injury list because he injured ribs in a car accident several weeks ago, coach Sean McDermott said. Saffold, 34, was watching practice in a T-shirt and shorts. Cody Ford took Saffold's spot in the starting lineup.

“I feel confident that he'll be back in due time,” McDermott said.

Saffold played for Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer with the Rams in 2017 and ’18.

“I don't want to put a timetable on it, but those generally take some time,” said General Manager Brandon Beane. “I mean, it's tough for him to sleep. Anybody that's ever cracked some ribs can probably speak to that. He's sore. Fortunately, you know, that's all it was. ... There's never good timing, but probably better now than in the season. And so we'll be patient. And he's a pro. He's a vet. He and Coach Kromer have worked together, too. And he's a smart guy. He knows the offense. So we'll ease him back in once the doctors say he's cleared to go. But, you know, I think he'll be back here at some point before the season starts.”

On the plus side for the offensive line, starting right tackle Spencer Brown was on the field practicing after sitting out spring practices due to a minor surgery. He was eased in on the second team, with veteran David Quessenberry working on the first team.

"I think he would say it'll be knocking some rust off here a little bit," McDermott said. "And we're going to take it one period and one practice at a time."

3. White update

All-Pro cornerback Tre White is starting camp on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Also on the PUP list are guard Ike Boettger and defensive tackle Eli Ankou. Boettger is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. Ankou has a calf injury.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“He's on schedule with what the trainers are telling me what’s on schedule,” McDermott said of White. “I think he's got a great look in his eye.”

White, sporting a “Tre White Goalie Academy” ski cap, was working on the sidelines with trainers, on a stationary bicycle and running sprints on the side grass field. Beane stressed players recover from torn ACLs at different rates depending on the specifics of the injury.

“We're also trying to protect Tre,” Beane said. “Tre's dying to get back out there. He's a competitor. And so we're not going to put him out there ‘til we're ready, and he's ready. And open dialogue between our medical staff, me, Tre and Sean.”

Might the Bills go looking for a veteran cornerback to add to the roster if it appears White will miss a significant part of the early portion of the season? Beane said it’s possible, but it would depend on how close White is to returning and the evaluation of young cornerbacks Kaiir Elam, the first-round draft pick, and Dane Jackson, during training camp and preseason.

“I don't have the crystal ball yet, but we'll definitely pay attention to our young guys, right now Kaiir and Dane are out there with the ones,” Beane said. “We'll definitely give a strong evaluation. How are they doing? Do we think they're ready if they need to start Week 1? And if not, then we'll definitely pay attention to the veteran market, whether that's trade for a guy or go sign a guy who's unemployed.”

4. Sold out

It was a capacity crowd of about 3,500 at St. John Fisher University as the Bills worked on the grass field, which they much prefer because it’s easier on the players’ legs.

Tickets for all sessions of camp already are all “sold out” – claimed by fans. Tickets are free.

Furthermore, only limited tickets are remaining for the “Return of the Blue and Red” practice on Friday, Aug. 5, at Highmark Stadium. More than 60,000 tickets already have been distributed. Those also are free.

5. Round 1: Haack

The battle at punter is the most intense “starting” competition on the roster. Give round one of many to veteran Matt Haack. The Bills’ incumbent punter had a very good day with a string of punts that had outstanding hang times. (Anything better than 4.5 is excellent). Haack’s best punts went, unofficially, for 4.97, 4.92, 4.87, 4.85 and 4.64 seconds.

Rookie Matt Araiza, the sixth-round draft pick from San Diego State, got off to a slow start, with a string of four consecutive early punts that were less than 4.0 hang time. Then Araiza got it going. He hit four straight puts that went 65 yards, although none with as big a hang time. One appeared to go 70 yards with a 4.44 hang time. Haack was the holder for Tyler Bass on day one.

6. Big Fred

Bills Wall of Fame great Fred Smerlas was on the sideline watching practice, looking in excellent shape at age 65 and at 270 pounds. Smerlas was a five-time All-Pro as a nose tackle in a 3-4 defense and deserves consideration as a senior candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point.

Smerlas has been a part-time co-host on Boston sports talk radio for two-plus decades, but probably is not going to continue the gig this season. He thinks Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones is a good prospect.

“I think he’s a stud,” Smerlas said. “He had a bad game in the playoffs. The kid has some flaws. But he’s a genius.”

7. More highlights

• Besides Settle, a bunch of other defenders made standout plays. Rookie linebacker Terrel Bernard, the third-round draft pick, had tight coverage over the middle against rookie running back James Cook and broke up a pass from Keenum. Then defensive end Shaq Lawson batted down a Matt Barkley pass at the line of scrimmage.

• Defensive end Greg Rousseau stayed disciplined on a misdirection play and had a would-be sack of Allen. Jackson had tight coverage on Stefon Diggs on two separate passes in the end zone to cause incompletions. In between, Tremaine Edmunds use his long arms to bat down an Allen pass over the middle. Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant hurried Barkley into an incompletion. Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris ended the practice with a near-pickoff of a short pass for tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

• After Davis’ TD grab, the best catch of the day belonged to tight end Quintin Morris, who spent most of last season on the practice squad. Morris made a sliding back-of-the-end-zone grab of a Keenum pass for a TD. Barkley had a TD pass over the middle to Raheem Blackshear.

8. Schedule

The Bills practice at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and are off Thursday.