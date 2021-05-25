Bills training camp at St. John Fisher remains a 'possibility'

Bills coach Sean McDermott said it is a “possibility” that the Bills could hold training camp at St. John Fisher, but also acknowledged that doing so would be a “heavy lift.”

“There’s a lot of layers on that as you’d expect with the Covid situation and all the protocols,” McDermott told reporters Tuesday. “We are in communication with St. John Fisher and trying to see what can be worked out. Our operations staff is hard at work trying to figure all that good stuff out. I’m sure we’ll have a decision soon.”

The NFL told teams in early May that they were allowed to leave team facilities for training camp if they desired but plans need to be approved by the league.

All teams were mandated to have training camp last summer at their own facilities. Other than last year, the Bills have had training camp annually at Fisher since 2000.

“We’re doing our due diligence to explore,” McDermott said. “We wouldn’t be going about it the right way if we didn’t look into it.”

McDermott said a number of Bills staffers are visiting Fisher.

“I’m a fan of going away to camp,” McDermott said. “The protocols are the protocols and it changes the way you can operate.

“Fans come from all over to visit us there and it’s a chance to connect with us there. We’re trying to do our darndest to look at all the protocols and layers that it would take to pull it off there.”