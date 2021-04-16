Bills' trades to draft Josh Allen cost two players, six picks. Here's what happened to them

In early March, Beane traded Glenn, a first-round pick (No. 21) and a fifth-round pick (No. 158) to the Cincinnati Bengals to move to No. 12.

The Bills also received a sixth-round pick (No. 187) in the deal, which became former Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, now a returner for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On draft night, Buffalo then shipped the No. 12 pick and two second-round selections (Nos. 53 and 56) to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for No. 7.

The Bills had obtained the No. 56 pick and cornerback E.J. Gaines from the Los Angeles Rams during training camp in 2017 for Watkins and a sixth-round pick (No. 195 overall). Gaines spent the 2017 season with the Bills, then had an injury-plagued season that limited him to six games with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. He returned to the Bills and missed the 2019 season with a core muscle injury, opted out of the 2020 season because of Covid-19 and has been released.

The Bills also received the Bucs’ compensatory pick in the seventh round (No. 255), which became former North Carolina wide receiver Austin Proehl, who was waived before the start of his first season and has yet to appear in an NFL game. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the San Francisco 49ers in January.