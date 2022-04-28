Bills trade up two spots, draft Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with 23rd overall pick

The Buffalo Bills went a bit off script Thursday night.

General Manager Brandon Beane stayed true to his aggressive nature, dealing the No. 25 overall pick in the first round and the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 23 pick. Beane used that pick on Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, filling the Bills’ biggest remaining offseason need.

“There were guys that we had first-round grades on that you wouldn't say is the top of our ‘needs’ list,” Beane said. “If you’re ranking, I would say corner was at the higher end, you guys would probably say the top end. That's usually when you're going to see, if I'm going to get aggressive, it's usually when there's a value there, and it fills a need.”

“If it wasn't more of a stronger need for us, I probably would have just waited and see what happens and just take the best player on the board. But, again, I told you last year we thought a couple of times corner may be available, but when we got on the clock, those players were gone that fit that value.”

Beane made sure that didn’t happen again – for good reason. The Bills lost starter Levi Wallace in free agency and are faced with the uncertainty of when All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White will be ready to play after he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving night against the New Orleans Saints.

“Well, it's not a concern, it's an unknown exactly what his timeline will be,” Beane said of White’s recovery. "It's still too far out. I mean, he's hitting everything, he's done a great job but yeah, we want depth there. We also lost Levi, and so separate of Tre, we lost Levi. We still have Dane, we want competition in every spot, and so this is another guy. Kaiir will have to come in and earn it. We still expect Tre to be ready to roll here, hopefully at the beginning of the season, we'll see. Dane hasn't missed a challenge yet, so drafting Kaiir doesn't mean he's going to be a starter for the Buffalo Bills, but it adds another guy, adds some size and length outside, and he'll have to come in here as a rookie.

Analysis: Drafting Kaiir Elam helps Bills keep up with arms race in AFC The Bills have added a cornerback with elite physical talent in Kaiir Elam. The move gives the Bills some peace of mind.

"We're not the team that just throws rookies out there. I'm a big Dane Jackson fan and I don't see him just relenting his chance to start just because we drafted someone in the first round.”

Beane said Elam has the flexibility to play in different schemes, and that he’s an outside cornerback.

A 6-foot-1½, 191-pounder, the 20-year-old Elam finished his Florida career with six interceptions in 35 games. He also had 79 tackles, 26 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He started 10 games in 2021 and recorded 29 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As a sophomore in 2020, he earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors, starting all 12 games and finishing with 39 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2020.

Beane has now made five first-round draft picks during his time as the Bills’ GM. Those picks have leaned toward defense, with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (2018), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (2019) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (2021) and now Elam joined only by quarterback Josh Allen (2018). In 2020, Beane traded his first-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings as part of a package to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Other notes of interest from the first round:

• The draft started with five straight defensive players being selected – the first time that’s happened since 1991 (Russell Maryland to Dallas, Eric Turner to Cleveland, Bruce Pickens to Atlanta, Mike Croel to Denver and Todd Lyght to the Los Angeles Rams).

• The fifth of those picks Thursday night was turned in by Joe Schoen, the former assistant general manager of the Bills who is in his first season as general manager of the New York Giants. Schoen selected Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Two picks later, Schoen got some help for head coach Brian Daboll’s offense, selecting Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. It’s not a surprise Schoen focused on the line of scrimmage in his first draft. Beane has tried to build the Bills in the same fashion.

• For the first time since 2013, no quarterbacks were chosen in the top 10 picks. Not until the Steelers took Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick did a quarterback hear his name called.

Bills fans react to selection of Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam Bills fans quickly took to social media to reach to the selection of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

• Three straight trades shook things up, starting with the Saints moving up to No. 11 to take Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, followed by the Lions moving up for Alabama receiver Jameson Williams and the Eagles moving up to No. 13 for Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The Jets took Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10 overall. Wilson, Olave and Williams were teammates with the Buckeyes for most of their college careers until Williams transferred to the Crimson Tide.

“I think you see where the game is going and look at receivers being traded and being rewarded with big deals,” Beane said. “Obviously, a run on receivers, some corners went three (Derek Stingley Jr. to the Texans) and four (Sauce Gardner to the Jets) to start out. We were hoping more quarterbacks would go, finally one went, but it was definitely getting close. We were crossing our fingers that we were gonna be able to get a guy in first round and with a first-round grade, and fortunately it worked out.”

The draft continues Friday, starting at 7 p.m., with the second and third rounds. It concludes Saturday with the fourth through seventh rounds, starting at noon.

Barring trades, the Bills are scheduled to make two picks Friday – No. 57 overall in the second round and No. 89 overall in the third round. The team is scheduled to make three picks Saturday – No. 168 (fifth round), No. 185 (sixth round, from Carolina), No. 203 (sixth round) and No. 231 (from Atlanta).

“I wish I still had pick 130, but you know, it made sense for me to do it and secure the player,” Beane said late Thursday night. “Tomorrow night, it doesn't affect us. Saturday it'll just be a slow start for us. I'm excited about what's going to be on the board tomorrow night. I think they'll be some good opportunities for us.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.