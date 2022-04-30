Bills trade up to take Boise State receiver Khalil Shakir in fifth round

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Buffalo Bills made yet another trade in the draft.

On Saturday, the Bills traded up to select wide receiver Khalil Shakir from Boise State in the fifth round with the No. 148 pick. Buffalo traded picks No. 168 and No. 203 to the Chicago Bears.

Shakir (6-foot, 190) earned first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2020 and 2021 at Boise State.

Last season, he played 12 games, starting 11. He had 77 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns, leading his team in receiving. He also logged 21 carries, and returned kicks and punts in his college career, averaging 23.8 yards per kick return and 7.5 yards per punt return.

"That's something that I believe I can bring to the table, If that's what the Bills need me to do," Shakir said. "I'm not going to sit here and say I want to do this, or I want to do that. I'm going to do whatever the team wants me to do, whatever the organization wants me to do, and I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. I'm going to do it at an elite level."

Shakir said he talked to the Bills a lot throughout the pre-draft process. Shakir attended the Senior Bowl, which has become a fruitful location for future Bills' picks.

"They were one of the first teams that I talked to within zoom meetings and all that," Shakir said. "Kind of doing those pre-draft interviews, and in the back of my head I just couldn't stop thinking about the talks that I had with the Bills. So, I guess it was a match made in heaven. I'm truly excited to get to work."

Shakir left Boise State as No. 5 in school history in catches (208) and No. 4 in receiving yards (2,878). He had 10 games with 100-plus receiving yards.

He was timed in 4.43 seconds for the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

