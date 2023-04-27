The Buffalo Bills added a weapon to their offense Thursday night – just not at a position many expected.

With the 25th overall pick in the first round, general manager Brandon Beane selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Beane acquired that pick via trade – sending the No. 27 overall pick in the first round and the No. 130 overall pick in the fourth round to the Jacksonville Jaguars for it.

Kincaid, who was ESPN’s 14th-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, played just one year of high school football. He started his college career at the University of San Diego for two seasons before transferring to Utah before the start of the 2020 season.

A 6-foot-3, 246-pounder, Kincaid caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, being named a third-team Associated Press All-American.

