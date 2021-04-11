Bills trade out of the first round in News' third mock draft

Some of the buzz from the first round of the NFL draft was zapped two weekends ago.

During a flurry of three trades, the top of the draft board was drastically reshaped, with one of the Buffalo Bills’ AFC East rivals heavily involved in the action.

The Miami Dolphins started by moving out of the No. 3 overall selection, trading down to No. 12 overall with the San Francisco 49ers moving up nine spots – and giving up two future first-round draft picks to do so. The Dolphins then moved back up the board, trading the No. 12 pick and a future first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 pick later this month.

All that movement solidifies a couple things. No. 1, the Dolphins are likely sticking with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. It wouldn’t make sense to move out of the top three if they were considering a change. No. 2, quarterbacks now have a very good chance of going 1-2-3. The only question in that regard centers on the New York Jets with the second pick.

With the first round having been shaken up so drastically, it’s a good time for The Buffalo News’ third mock draft of the spring, forecasting what might happen when the first round begins April 29 and continuing through the Buffalo Bills’ other two selections in the first 100 picks.