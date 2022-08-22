Bills trade guard Cody Ford to Arizona Cardinals for draft pick

The Buffalo Bills officially turned the page on perhaps the most disappointing draft pick of the Brandon Beane Era on Monday.

The team shipped guard Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

The move brings to an end an underwhelming career in Buffalo for Ford, whom the Bills traded up to acquire in the second round of the 2019 draft. To date, that is Beane's biggest miss in his first four drafts as the team's general manager.

Ford's trade along with the releases of punter Matt Haack and receiver Tavon Austin trims the Bills' roster to 81, with teams required to be at 80 by Tuesday afternoon.

Ford played in 38 of a possible 49 regular-season games in his first three years, starting 28 times. After a generally promising rookie season at right tackle in which he rotated with veteran Ty Nsekhe, Ford never found as much success inside. He spent time at left guard and right guard over the past two seasons, but his lack of lateral quickness was apparent.

In 2020, his season was limited to just seven games because of knee surgery, and while Ford appeared in 15 games last year, he started just seven times. He was benched after a particularly brutal showing against Washington in Week 3, and from that point forward, the remainder of his starts came as an injury replacement.

