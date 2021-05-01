Bills' trade for Stefon Diggs now complete. Here's what the Vikings got

In March 2020, the Bills acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills gave up first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in last year's draft and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft. The Bills also got a seventh-round pick last year that they used to select Pittsburgh defensive back Dane Jackson.

With the Vikings' choice of Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson with No. 134 in the fourth round Saturday, Minnesota used its final pick from Buffalo. A three-year starter for the Seminoles, Robinson had 25 tackles, including seven for loss, with three sacks and a pass breakup.

He joins the three players selected last year, led by first-round wide receiver Justin Jefferson from LSU. Selected at No. 22, Jefferson had 88 receptions for 1,400 yards, an average of 15.9 yards per catch, and seven touchdowns as a rookie. He was targeted 125 times.

The Vikings also received No. 155 and No. 201 from the Bills. They flipped No. 155 for a fourth-round pick this year that they used to select Cal cornerback Camryn Bynum at No. 125. He had 19 tackles, including two for loss, along with an interception and two pass breakups in four games.