Bills trade down twice in second round, draft Georgia running back James Cook No. 63 overall

The Buffalo Bills made everyone wait Friday night.

The team traded down twice in the second round of the NFL Draft before ultimately selecting Georgia running back James Cook with the No. 63 overall pick.

Before doing so, the Bills sent the No. 57 pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for No. 60 overall and No. 180 in the sixth round. General Manager Brandon Beane then sent that No. 60 pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for No. 63 overall and No. 209 overall (sixth round).

Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook.

James Cook, 22, played in 50 career games for Georgia, rushing for 1,503 yards and 14 touchdowns on 230 carries – a healthy average of 6.5 yards per rush. He also had 67 catches for 730 yards and six touchdowns.

During the Bulldogs’ national championship season in 2021, he played in 15 games with three starts, rushing 113 times for 728 yards and seventh touchdowns. He added 27 catches for 284 yards and another four touchdowns. Against Michigan in the Orange Bowl, he had a career-high 112 receiving yards, helping the Bulldogs make it to the national championship game.

The Bills had tried to sign Washington running back J.D. McKissic in free agency, before he ultimately went back on the deal to return to the Commanders. Nevertheless, that showed the Bills were serious about adding a running back who could be a receiving weapon out of the backfield.

“I’m versatile, you know,” Cook said. “I can separate myself in the backfield and line up out wide and make the deep threats. Take the deep shots and go deep and score touchdowns. That’s what they’re getting in me – a touchdown maker.”

Cook, 22, is 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. He ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, with a 33-inch vertical jump and 124-inch broad jump.

Cook is a native of Miami. He was a top-50 overall recruit nationally after playing in high school for both Central and Northwestern High Schools, earning first-team All-Dade County honors as a senior in his only year at Northwestern.

Cook played as a true freshman for the Bulldogs in 2018, then won the Bulldogs’ Most Improved Player Award in 2019 after appearing in all 14 games, rushing 31 times for 188 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns.

He was in his hometown when the Bills called Friday night.

“I mean, it still don’t feel real yet,” Cook said of receiving that call. “It’s just kind of hitting me. At the end of the day, I’m ready to come in and play football. That’s all I’m ready to do. I’m ready to come in and play football and win games.

“It hasn't hit me yet. It probably won't hit me until the next day. My family, I'm just enjoying the moment right now. Just trying to soak everything in.”

Cook will join a Buffalo backfield that also features Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Duke Johnson and Taiwan Jones. Singletary is entering the final year of his rookie contract, while both Johnson and Jones are playing on one-year contracts signed this offseason.

“Oh, me and Motor work out. We work out together in the offseason,” James Cook said, referring to Singletary by his nickname. “The whole offseason, yeah. Me and Motor are a one-two punch. We going to shock the world. We going to try to compete for a Super Bowl and win it.”

Cook was the third running back taken. Iowa State’s Breece Hall, a popular pick to the Bills in several mock drafts, was taken with the 36th overall selection by the New York Jets. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III went to the Seattle Seahawks 41st overall.

Cook is the second player from the SEC drafted by the Bills, following the selection of Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round Thursday night.

“That's the baby NFL. We ready. Ready to get to work and play football,” Cook said of playing in the SEC. “I'm just blessed just to get in the right system, get around the right group of guys and just ready to get ready to work and being a good leader.”

After the trades, the Bills hold five draft picks on Saturday in rounds four through seven. Those picks are: No. 168 (fifth round) Nos. 180, 185, 203, 209 (sixth round) No. 231 (seventh round).

