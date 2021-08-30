Bills trade defensive end Darryl Johnson to Panthers

The Buffalo Bills traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for a 2022 sixth-round pick Monday.

Buffalo Bills begin cuts by releasing three players The Bills made their first cuts as they begin the process of trimming the roster to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Johnson was selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. The North Carolina A&T product played 16 games in 2019 and 15 in 2020. Johnson had two sacks, five quarterback hits and 29 combined tackles over that stretch but he had become a valued part of the Bills' special teams units. His eight special teams tackles in 2020 ranked second on the Bills, and he was on the field for 58% of all special teams snaps last year.

General Manager Brandon Beane had anticipated the Bills would hear about their defensive line, which they bolstered in this year's draft.

"I think there’s going to be a lot of phone calls and we’ll see what makes sense," Beane said during a television interview Saturday. "That’s probably the position we have the most calls on, our D line, D end. I expect we’ll get some calls. We just have to decide who we want to keep and who we’d be willing to part with and does the value make sense."