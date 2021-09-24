Bills to sell personal seat licenses to help pay for 'private' portion of new stadium

PSL holders will have the ability to choose their permanent seats, as well as the first opportunity to buy tickets for other events at the stadium, Raccuia said.

The PSLs may also incorporate preferred parking, early access, food and beverages and other amenities.

“If a PSL is structured correctly, it really does provide an additional benefit to the fan,” Raccuia said. “And we’re committed to making sure that the PSL package that any fan ends up having with us is going to have value.”

The Bills expect to sell a maximum of approximately 50,000 PSLs and season tickets at their new stadium, which is expected to seat between 60,000 and 62,000 fans, Raccuia said, not including a standing room-only party deck, which could accommodate another 3,000 to 5,000 spectators.

At $1,000 apiece, that would raise, at a minimum, $50 million in PSL fees.

But the PSLs are likely to generate far more revenue, thanks to dynamic pricing, in much the same way tickets at the 50-yard line cost more than those in the end zones.