Bills to replace defensive tackle Star Lotulelei by committee in season opener

The long-awaited return to game days for Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei will have to wait.
Lotulelei, who opted out of the 2020 season, has a calf injury that will sideline him for the Bills’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he believes Lotulelei tweaked his calf during the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, and that the Bills have been monitoring it since.
Lotulelei has not practiced the last two weeks because of a calf injury.
Lotulelei did not practice this week, which meant extra reps for the defensive tackles who will replace him.
“It’s hard to replace a player like that, and so it’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and step up. But I think it’s more by committee, in particular, at that position," McDermott said.
That committee includes Harrison Phillips, Justin Zimmer, Ed Oliver and Vernon Butler.
News Sports writers predict the outcome of Sunday's Bills-Steelers game at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are a 6.5-point favorite.
The Bills navigated all of last season without Lotulelei, and their defensive line is particularly deep.
“You guys have seen the rotation that we have up front and the depth that we have up front. I think that this is something that we can take care of,” Phillips said.
In addition to Lotulelei being ruled out, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (foot) was limited and is questionable for Sunday’s game.
“I need to talk to (head athletic trainer) Nate (Breske) again today and see how he does a little bit out here today, as to how comfortable I am at this point,” McDermott said.
Defensive end Mario Addison was excused from practice for personal reasons, but will play Sunday, per the team.
Pittsburgh must regroup behind QB Ben Roethlisberger, 39, who looks to be playing behind a suspect offensive line.
McDermott said Friday morning on WGR that cornerback Levi Wallace will start, but in his press conference noted that he hadn’t necessarily had a formal conversation with Wallace.
“I don't know if anyone's told him,” McDermott said.
Instead, McDermott thinks Wallace has been able to gather that information himself, based off just looking around at who he’s been working with. The fourth-year cornerback has started all 35 games he’s played in for the Bills over the last three seasons, seemingly outlasting any competition the Bills have brought in to try to take his spot.
“Brandon and myself, we have to be unbiased in our evaluation. But that said, you pull for guys like Levi, who’s a walk-on at Alabama, has faced personal adversity with the loss of his father, comes here as an undrafted player, practice squad and then gets elevated,” McDermott said. “So his journey, his ascent, if you will, has been fun to watch, and again, I think is just one of the great stories around the NFL. I’m sure his is not the only one, but real proud of him.”
Muttfia returns
An electric Bills offense is good news for dogs, cats, small animals, birds and reptiles in Western New York.
Through the Bills Muttfia program at the SPCA Serving Erie County, general manager Brandon Beane and his wife, Hayley, will pay the adoption fee of one SPCA animal for every touchdown scored at Bills home games this season. They know how much a pet can mean to a family; The Beanes have two rescues of their own, Bodie and Peanut.
“I think adopting is so important because you have shelters that are just full,” Hayley Beane said. “We’re hoping for LOTS of touchdowns this season!”
Hayley Beane recently joined the SPCA Board of Directors as well. This is the second year that the Beane family has been involved in the program, a spinoff of the one started by former Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka and his wife, Lindsey.