Bills to replace defensive tackle Star Lotulelei by committee in season opener

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I need to talk to (head athletic trainer) Nate (Breske) again today and see how he does a little bit out here today, as to how comfortable I am at this point,” McDermott said.

Defensive end Mario Addison was excused from practice for personal reasons, but will play Sunday, per the team.

McDermott said Friday morning on WGR that cornerback Levi Wallace will start, but in his press conference noted that he hadn’t necessarily had a formal conversation with Wallace.

“I don't know if anyone's told him,” McDermott said.

Instead, McDermott thinks Wallace has been able to gather that information himself, based off just looking around at who he’s been working with. The fourth-year cornerback has started all 35 games he’s played in for the Bills over the last three seasons, seemingly outlasting any competition the Bills have brought in to try to take his spot.