Bills to receive gold Damar Hamlin pendants from New York-based jeweler

While Damar Hamlin has been able to spend time at the Buffalo Bills’ facility, his recovery is still very much ongoing.

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he does not know yet if Hamlin will be at Sunday’s Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” McDermott said. “Again, we’re just going at Damar’s cadence, really. It’s what he needs, and how we can help him, and how our training staff can help serve him and we can serve him. As anyone would do, we’re just trying to be there for him, walk at his pace, so to speak. … But we’re just there for him and want the best for him right now.

“So, it’s been good having him around when he’s been around here.”

Whatever makes sense for Hamlin from a health standpoint come Sunday, he’ll still be well-represented at Highmark Stadium.

Gabriel Jacobs, the “Jeweler to the Stars,” is helping with that, by gifting pendants to the Bills in support of Hamlin.

The 80 custom pendants for Bills players and staff have a 2.5-inch, 14-karat gold No. 3 along with a gold heart. The back of the pendant includes the text from a tweet of Hamlin’s that resurfaced after his injury: “If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won’t cost you nothing.”

Jacobs works with a few of the Bills, including Dion Dawkins, Von Miller, Rodger Saffold, Stefon Diggs, Taiwan Jones, Matt Milano and Josh Allen.

Dawkins said Jacobs reached out to him before he and his team at Rafaello & Co. got started on the gifts.

“He brought it up, and he was like, ‘Look, how do you feel about me making 3 pendants for the entire team?’ ” Dawkins said. “And I was like, ‘Bro, I think that that’s beautiful.’ ”

Dawkins said he was expecting the Bills would get them Saturday. Dawkins posted photos of the pendants on social media Thursday night.

Beyond knowing a number of the Bills, Jacobs is New York based.

“Like many others, when I saw what happened to Damar Hamlin, I couldn’t help but feel connected thinking that this could happen to a family member of mine,” Jacobs said in a news release. “I was extremely moved by all the outpouring of love and donations that came from all across the world. Being a jeweler, I wanted to give back in my own way by gifting these pendants as a way for the Buffalo Bills team to continue to honor Hamlin.”

Jacobs also made a separate piece of jewelry for Hamlin with white gold and diamonds.

Hamlin an NFLPA finalist

The NFL Players Association announced the five finalists for the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award on Friday. Hamlin is one of the finalists.

Hamlin joins Jonathan Jones (New England), Charles Leno Jr. (Washington), Darren Waller (Las Vegas) and Devin White (Tampa Bay). Each finalist will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFLPA for his foundation or charity of choice.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 8 in Arizona, and he will receive an additional $100,000 donation for charity.

All five were named a weekly MVP at some point in the season. Hamlin’s nod came in Week 18. A panel of judges narrowed the 18 weekly winners to five finalists. The winner will be voted on by players.

Donations have poured into Hamlin’s charity endeavors since he collapsed on the field. In the press release announcing the finalist, the NFLPA noted that Hamlin’s community work predates the influx of millions of dollars from around the world.

“Since suffering cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game, Hamlin has inspired people all over the world through his miraculous recovery as well as his servant heart, which was on display well before this month,” the statement said.