 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills to pick 30th in NFL Draft; updated first-round order
0 comments
topical

Bills to pick 30th in NFL Draft; updated first-round order

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Special season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hugs wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) after the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Bills will select 30th in the NFL Draft following their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game. 

The Green Bay Packers, who lost the NFC championship game to Tampa Bay, will pick at No. 29. 

The Bills and Packers each won 13 regular season games, but Green Bay will pick before the Bills because of a lesser strength of schedule. The aggregate record of the Packers' regular season opponents was .428; the aggregate record of the Bills' opponents was .512. 

Here is the current order:

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Miami (from Houston)

4. Atlanta

5. Cincinnati

6. Philadelphia

7. Detroit

8. Carolina

9. Denver

10. Dallas

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota

15. New England

16. Arizona

17. Las Vegas

18. Washington

19. Chicago

20. Miami

21. Indianapolis

22. Tennessee

23. New York Jets (from Seattle)

24. Pittsburgh

25. Los Angeles Rams

26. Cleveland

27. Baltimore

28. New Orleans

29. Green Bay 

30. Bills

31. Super Bowl loser

32. Super Bowl winner

0 comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fans on Chippewa celebrate Bills first points on the board vs. Chiefs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News