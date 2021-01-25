Bills to pick 30th in NFL Draft; updated first-round order

The Bills will select 30th in the NFL Draft following their loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.

The Green Bay Packers, who lost the NFC championship game to Tampa Bay, will pick at No. 29.

The Bills and Packers each won 13 regular season games, but Green Bay will pick before the Bills because of a lesser strength of schedule. The aggregate record of the Packers' regular season opponents was .428; the aggregate record of the Bills' opponents was .512.

Here is the current order:

1. Jacksonville

2. New York Jets

3. Miami (from Houston)

4. Atlanta

5. Cincinnati

6. Philadelphia

7. Detroit

8. Carolina

9. Denver

10. Dallas

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota

15. New England