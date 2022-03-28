Bills to match Bears' offer for Ryan Bates, keeping him in Buffalo

The Bills will match the offer sheet from the Chicago Bears for offensive lineman Ryan Bates, GM Brandon Beane told reporters at the annual NFL owners meetings. Bates will receive a four-year contract.

Bates signed the offer sheet Thursday and the Bills had five days to either match the offer to Bates and thus re-sign him, or allow him to leave for Chicago without receiving any compensation.

Bates, who is 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, had visits with the Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots as a restricted free agent. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bates proved to be a pleasant surprise for the Bills toward the end of the 2021 season, taking over as a starter in Week 16 against the Patriots. Perhaps not coincidentally, the offensive line seemed to hit its stride from that point forward, and Bates maintained his spot in the starting lineup through the postseason.

