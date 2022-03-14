Bills to make contract offer to restricted free agent offensive lineman Ryan Bates

The Buffalo Bills plan to take the first step toward what they hope is retaining guard Ryan Bates.

A league source confirmed to The Buffalo News on Monday that the team will tender a contract offer to Bates, 25, a restricted free agent (a player with three years of experience whose contract has expried). The deal, which is for one year, is worth $2.433 million and gives the Bills the right to match any offer sheet Bates possibly receives.

Bates, who is 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, which meant the Bills had three options when it came to making him an offer as a restricted free agent. They could have put a first- or second-round tender on him, which would have meant another team would have had to give the Bills a first- or second-round pick as compensation had they signed Bates. The cost of those tenders, however, $5.562 million and $3.986 million, respectively, made it highly unlikely that would occur.