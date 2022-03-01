Bills 'to look high and low' for backup quarterback; 'Unrealistic' for Mitchell Trubisky to return

INDIANAPOLIS – At the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated that he does not expect to have backup quarterback and free agent Mitchell Trubisky back next year, but Beane has an idea.

“I want Peyton Manning or somebody like that if you got him,” Beane joked during his news conference. “But, in all seriousness, yeah, that's an important position. We know the quarterback position is the ultimate in all sports. So it'll be our job to find a suitable replacement, assuming we're not able to get Mitch back.”

Coach Sean McDermott also spoke about Trubisky’s time in Buffalo in the past tense.

“I really enjoyed our time with Mitch,” McDermott said Tuesday. " ... I think it's unrealistic to think that we're going to be able to have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family, which I know he's going to do.”

Beane and McDermott have been steadfast in their praise of Trubisky and the way he handled his role, and it will inform what type of quarterback they look for next.

