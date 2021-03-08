Bills to increase season-ticket prices an average of $8 per game in 2021

The price for a season ticket to see the Buffalo Bills is going up for the 2021 season.

In a letter going to season ticket holders Monday, the team will break down the increase, which on an overall weighted average comes out to $8.02 per seat, per game. The average price per ticket (factoring in club and regular seats) will be $101.69, an increase of 8.6% from 2020.

“There is really so much that goes into our pricing every year,” Chris Colleary, the team’s vice president of ticket sales and service, told The Buffalo News. “We look at historical sales, comparable NFL markets, and really try to determine the market value for each seat. We're literally going in row by row, seat by seat, evaluating the season ticket sales history for the last three seasons, if the seat was available on a single-game price, what it sold for, and then if that seat was ever sold on a resale site, what it sold for, and really trying to come up with what we feel is a fair market value for each seat.”

The breakdown of the per-game increase:

• 25% of seats will increase $13 to $19;

• 46% of seats will increase $6 to $12;

• 29% of seats will increase $5 or less.

