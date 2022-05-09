Bills to host Titans on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 2 of NFL regular season

The first piece of the puzzle in setting the Buffalo Bills' schedule has fallen into place.

The team announced Monday morning that it will host the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The game will kick off at Highmark Stadium at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 19 and air on ESPN.

The game is part of an "MNF" doubleheader, with the Eagles hosting the Vikings at 8:30 p.m. in a game that will air on ABC.

The Bills and Titans have formed a bit of a rivalry, dating back to the Music City Miracle on Jan. 8, 2000, in an AFC wild-card playoff game. This year will be the fifth in a row that the two teams have met in the regular season, with the previous four meetings being split. Tennessee, however, has won the past two of those games – both in Nashville – including a thrilling, 34-31 win on Oct. 18, 2021, that was also on "Monday Night Football." The Bills had a chance to pull ahead in the final minute of that game, but quarterback Josh Allen lost his footing on a fourth-and-1 play from the Titans' 3-yard line with 22 seconds remaining and got tackled for no gain, leading to a turnover on downs that sealed Tennessee's victory.

Gone are the days when the Bills were an afterthought for prime-time games. In the past two seasons, the team had four games scheduled for either Sunday night, Monday night or Thanksgiving games. In 2020, the Week 5 game against Tennessee was pushed back two days because of a Covid-19 outbreak within the Titans' locker room and ended up being played at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, becoming a fifth prime-time game. That necessitated the Week 6 game against Kansas City, which was originally scheduled to be played on "Thursday Night Football," being pushed back to Monday, Oct. 19, with an unusual 5 p.m. start time.

In 2019, the Bills had just one prime-time game on the schedule, against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, but were flexed to "Sunday Night Football" against the Steelers two weeks later. That was Buffalo's first appearance on Sunday night – the marquee weekly time slot – since 2007, and was a sign the team was starting to become a national draw.

The Bills' success recently -– which includes back-to-back AFC East championships and a run of four playoff appearances in coach Sean McDermott's five seasons – has undoubtedly made the team more attractive to national TV audiences. So, too, has the development of Allen into one of the league's biggest stars. Consider: Before his arrival in 2018, the Bills had played in just nine prime-time games in the previous eight seasons – the same number they've played the last two years.

The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday, with teams announcing their opening games at 6 p.m. The NFL intends to continue to release selected games each morning this week through its broadcast partners, with games revealed Tuesday on "CBS Mornings," Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" and Thursday on the "Today" show.

