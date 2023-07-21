The Buffalo Bills have announced the return of Kids Day at the lone preseason home game on Aug. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
The event begins at 9 a.m. in the bus and limo parking lot at Highmark Stadium. The Junior Tailgate starts at 9 a.m. with games, activities, giveaways and a dance party hosted by DJ Milk.
The Power Wheels track will be expanded this year along with a firetruck in the lot and football-themed games. Photo opportunities will be available with Bills mascot Billy Buffalo as well as Fisher-Price mascots Pup & Sis.
The Junior Tailgate ends at 12:30 p.m. with kickoff at 1 p.m.
A limited number of Bills and Fisher-Price wristbands will be available for kids at the gate.
Throughout the game, the Bills will have kids-themed promotions. A girls flag football game will be played at halftime.