Bills to host Dolphins on Sunday in AFC wild-card game

The Bills will open the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
The game will air on CBS.
The NFL released the playoff schedule for wild-card weekend, including a game scheduled for Monday night for the first time.
Buffalo is the No. 2 seed in the AFC and the Dolphins are the seventh and final seed after clinching a spot with an 11-6 victory against the New York Jets.
Kansas City is the top seed in the AFC and will have a first-round bye.
Here is the full schedule:
Saturday
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m., NBC
People are also reading…
Sunday
Miami at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Vikings, 4:30 p.m., Fox.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m., NBC.
Monday
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m., ESPN.