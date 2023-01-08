Bills to host Dolphins on Sunday in AFC wild-card game

The Bills will open the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The game will air on CBS.

The NFL released the playoff schedule for wild-card weekend, including a game scheduled for Monday night for the first time.

Buffalo is the No. 2 seed in the AFC and the Dolphins are the seventh and final seed after clinching a spot with an 11-6 victory against the New York Jets.

Kansas City is the top seed in the AFC and will have a first-round bye.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday

Miami at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Vikings, 4:30 p.m., Fox.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m., NBC.

Monday

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m., ESPN.