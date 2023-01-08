 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills to host Dolphins on Sunday in AFC wild-card game

Knox catch

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) makes a catch on Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

The Bills will open the playoffs against the Miami Dolphins  at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

The game will air on CBS.

The NFL released the playoff schedule for wild-card weekend, including a game scheduled for Monday night for the first time. 

Buffalo is the No. 2 seed in the AFC and the Dolphins are the seventh and final seed after clinching a spot with an 11-6 victory against the New York Jets. 

Kansas City is the top seed in the AFC and will have a first-round bye.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday

Miami at Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Vikings, 4:30 p.m., Fox.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m., NBC.

Monday

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m., ESPN.

