Bills to host divisional playoff on Saturday night

The Buffalo Bills don't know who their opponent will be in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but they know when they will be playing.
Buffalo will host either Pittsburgh or Baltimore in the night game Saturday, at 8:15 p.m. at Bills Stadium. The game will air on NBC.
If Pittsburgh beats Cleveland on Sunday night, the Bills will host the Steelers. If the Browns win, the Bills will host the Ravens, a winner against Tennessee earlier Sunday.
The other AFC game will take place at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City on CBS.
In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams visit Green Bay on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. on Fox, and Tampa Bay visits New Orleans on Sunday at 6:40 on Fox.
The AFC Championship Game is the following Sunday at 6:40.