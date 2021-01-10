 Skip to main content
Bills to host divisional playoff on Saturday night against Baltimore Ravens
Bills to host divisional playoff on Saturday night against Baltimore Ravens

  • Updated
End zone magic (copy)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs pulls in a touchdown pass from Josh Allen against Indianapolis Colts cornerback T.J. Carrie during the fourth quarter.

 James P. McCoy

The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in the night game Saturday, at 8:15 p.m. at Bills Stadium in an AFC Divisional Playoff game. The game will air on NBC. 

The Ravens beat the host Tennessee Titans, 20-13, on Sunday for their first playoff win since 2014.

The other AFC game will take place at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City on CBS, with the top-seeded Chiefs facing the Cleveland Browns, a 48-37 winner against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams visit Green Bay on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. on Fox, and Tampa Bay visits New Orleans on Sunday at 6:40 on Fox.

The AFC Championship Game is the following Sunday at 6:40.

