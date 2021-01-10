Bills to host divisional playoff on Saturday night against Baltimore Ravens

The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in the night game Saturday, at 8:15 p.m. at Bills Stadium in an AFC Divisional Playoff game. The game will air on NBC.
The Ravens beat the host Tennessee Titans, 20-13, on Sunday for their first playoff win since 2014.
The other AFC game will take place at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City on CBS, with the top-seeded Chiefs facing the Cleveland Browns, a 48-37 winner against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams visit Green Bay on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. on Fox, and Tampa Bay visits New Orleans on Sunday at 6:40 on Fox.
The AFC Championship Game is the following Sunday at 6:40.