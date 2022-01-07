Bills to highlight local nonprofits Sunday as part of NFL's Inspire Change initiative

“Our world is becoming an electronic world,” Dawkins said. “So for the people to not have that as a tool in their tool (box), it's really just not fair. So, we just try to make everything as fair as possible. And like I said, if we have the resources to help bless people, to connect that divide, then let's just do it.”

All five of the grant recipients are local. While Dawkins loves seeing fans donate through different Bills Mafia sprees throughout the year, he also knows the importance of tending to one’s local community.

“Well, this is the home base,” Dawkins said. “And I can speak for the other guys like as well, you got to take care of home, you got to take care of home first. And when you take care of home, everything else is great.”

Phillips – who is the Bills’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second year in a row – and Dawkins each have their own foundations: the Playmakers Organization and Dion’s Dreamers, respectively. Even while having individual ventures to tend to, both carve out time to help with the team’s community work.