Bills to highlight local nonprofits Sunday as part of NFL's Inspire Change initiative

In the NFL, coaches often talk about having “good problems.” It can be unusual depth on a roster, plenty of ways to spread the ball on offense, or rookies able to start earlier than planned.
Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins has a personality trait that could qualify as one of those good problems.
“I'm a over-carer,” Dawkins said. “Like, sometimes, I might even say that I care too much.”
Dawkins is one of five Bills players serving on the team’s Player Community Leadership Committee. He’s joined by defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, safety Micah Hyde, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Jerry Hughes.
The group has been involved with different initiatives throughout the year, selecting a local organization to honor at every home game. This Sunday, on the field ahead of the game against the Jets, they’ll recognize and donate to five.
It’s part of a new league-wide plan to highlight Inspire Change, the NFL’s social justice initiative, during Weeks 17 and 18.
Last year, the Bills focused funding on helping Buffalo public school children with internet connections. This year, five different local organizations will receive $50,000 through grants from the Bills Social Justice Fund. Each of the five has a different program to help Western New York youth through the funding:
• Say Yes: Say Yes Buffalo Technology Campaign.
• Peacemakers/Back to Basics Ministries: Advance and Lead Program.
• Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology (BCAT): The ETHOS Project.
• Buffalo Prep: Three programs: 1) Scholar Success 2) YEA – Youth Equity Academy 3) READI – Realizing Equity, Access, Diversity and Inclusion.
• Belle Center: STEM Out of School Time Program and Latino Task Force.
Jay Skurski answers your questions in the final Bills Mailbag before the postseason.
The NFL lists the four pillars of the Inspire Change initiative as: education, economic advancement, police-community relations and criminal justice reform. In listening to presentations from different local nonprofits and discussing where to direct the grants this year, Phillips said all five members of the Bills committee wanted to focus on youth and education.
“We want to start young, because that achievement gap, when it starts young, it just exponentially gets worse and worse and worse,” Phillips said. “So let's just talk fundamentally: If you can't read, no matter how many grade levels you go up, if you're not at reading level, that is a huge piece that’s going to take away from your education. If you don't have the basics to teach yourself, you can't read in your history book, you can't read your English.
“So, closing that achievement gap or that divide as quick as possible, at an early age, a lot of these programs have some kind of mission that aids that gap.”
Phillips recalls hearing from the Belle Center about a student who had been in third grade but at a kindergarten reading level. Through different programming from the Belle Center, they were able to get back on track by fifth grade, Phillips said.
A student can end up behind if they don’t have the right resources. The pandemic was a huge reminder that students might not have everything they need at home.
Getting Devin Singletary 100 rushing yards probably won’t be a top priority. But it would be nice if the Buffalo Bills can manage some efficient running to complement the pass, writes Mark Gaughan.
That’s why the digital divide was still a large focus for this year’s recipients for the Bills. For example, the Say Yes Buffalo Technology Campaign will help with the purchase of laptops, along with one year of tech support. The ETHOS Project through BCAT aims to close the digital gap for high school students residing in higher poverty neighborhoods. The Belle Center’s Support the STEM Out of School Time program helps provide Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics experiences for children from kindergarten to eighth grade.
To make education more equitable and to ensure opportunities for students of every background, Dawkins knows that students need to have equal access to technology, whether that’s having a laptop, WiFi or something else.
“Our world is becoming an electronic world,” Dawkins said. “So for the people to not have that as a tool in their tool (box), it's really just not fair. So, we just try to make everything as fair as possible. And like I said, if we have the resources to help bless people, to connect that divide, then let's just do it.”
All five of the grant recipients are local. While Dawkins loves seeing fans donate through different Bills Mafia sprees throughout the year, he also knows the importance of tending to one’s local community.
“Well, this is the home base,” Dawkins said. “And I can speak for the other guys like as well, you got to take care of home, you got to take care of home first. And when you take care of home, everything else is great.”
Neither practiced all week. They are the only two Bills with injury designations.
Phillips – who is the Bills’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second year in a row – and Dawkins each have their own foundations: the Playmakers Organization and Dion’s Dreamers, respectively. Even while having individual ventures to tend to, both carve out time to help with the team’s community work.
They also find that the different background of the five players on the Player Community Leadership Committee helps inform where they’ll give next, with each perspective adding to the discussion.
“We've been able to do a lot of great work here in Western New York,” Phillips said. “And it really is inspiring, being someone in this position of NFL football player, there's a lot of eyes on you. We want to make sure that we're directing those eyes to others.”
To Dawkins, the initial donations are important, but that idea of more exposure for the organizations, which can help ongoing work in the future, was just as critical.
“Absolutely, and the ripple effect is the overall benefit for it,” Dawkins said. “It's almost like being on a on a commercial. If you're on a commercial, somebody is going to see you, and they might like you or love you, and then opportunities continue to present. And that's, honestly, what it's all about. It's just giving shine to these other organizations that might not have that giant window to be seen or even ask for assistance.”