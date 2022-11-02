 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills to Giants connection continues as New York claims Isiaiah Hodgins

  Updated
Bills Steelers NFL Football (copy)

Bills receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The connection between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills continued Wednesday.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, waived by the Bills on Tuesday, has been claimed by Giants GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, who both worked for the Bills. 

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, quarterback Davis Webb, and running back Antonio Williams are among the former Bills who have at least spent time with the Giants or their practice squad. 

Hodgins, a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Bills, played in three career games with Buffalo, including two this season.

He has four career catches on six targets for 41 yards. 

