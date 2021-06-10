 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills to face Detroit, Chicago and Green Bay in NFL preseason
0 comments
top story

Bills to face Detroit, Chicago and Green Bay in NFL preseason

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills OTA's

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott cheers on defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) during OTAs at the practice fields outside Highmark Stadium.

 James P. McCoy

With the addition of a 17th regular-season game, the NFL preseason has been contracted to three games. 

The Buffalo Bills will open the preseason at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Detroit, followed by at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Chicago.

They close the preseason at home against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. on Aug. 28. 

Teams that have nine home games this season, as the Bills do, will only play one home preseason game. 

Read the full story from News Sports Reporter Mark Gaughan

Here is the full NFL preseason schedule:

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUG. 5

Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (FOX), 8 p.m.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 12           

Washington at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13    

Tennessee at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15  

Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 19           

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

Kansas City at Arizona (ESPN), 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Saturday, Aug. 21

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.

Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22  

New York Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23  

Jacksonville at New Orleans (ESPN), 8 p.m.

WEEK 3

Friday, Aug. 27    

Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29  

Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati (CBS), 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.

New England at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta (NBC), 8 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are we going to see college athletes get paid anytime soon?

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News