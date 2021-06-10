Bills to face Detroit, Chicago and Green Bay in NFL preseason

With the addition of a 17th regular-season game, the NFL preseason has been contracted to three games.
The Buffalo Bills will open the preseason at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at Detroit, followed by at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Chicago.
They close the preseason at home against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. on Aug. 28.
Teams that have nine home games this season, as the Bills do, will only play one home preseason game.
Here is the full NFL preseason schedule:
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUG. 5
Pittsburgh vs. Dallas (FOX), 8 p.m.
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 12
Washington at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
Tennessee at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Carolina at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 19
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 20
Kansas City at Arizona (ESPN), 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
New York Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22
New York Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 23
Jacksonville at New Orleans (ESPN), 8 p.m.
WEEK 3
Friday, Aug. 27
Indianapolis at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Green Bay at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Jacksonville at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati (CBS), 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at San Francisco, 4 p.m.
New England at New York Giants, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta (NBC), 8 p.m.