Bills to activate Tre'Davious White, won't speculate on whether he will return against Jets

The Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White and add him to the 53-man roster, coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott said he would not speculate on whether White, who has not played since a torn knee ligament against New Orleans last Thanksgiving, would play this week against the New York Jets. McDermott said White would be considered day to day after he is activated.

The Bills needed to make a decision by 4 p.m. Wednesday on their next move with White, whose 21-day practice window was about to expire.

In other injury news, the Bills are still evaluating safety Jordan Poyer's elbow injury, McDermott said. He said there is no timeline in place at the moment. Poyer told reporters after Sunday's game against Green Bay that it "felt like a pop" when he was injured in the third quarter.

Linebacker Matt Milano has an oblique injury and is also being evaluated.

McDermott said offensive tackle Spencer Brown, who did not play Sunday because of an ankle injury, is improving.

