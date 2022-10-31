 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Bills to activate Tre'Davious White, won't speculate on whether he will return against Jets

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White and add him to the 53-man roster, coach Sean McDermott said. 

McDermott said he would not speculate on whether White, who has not played since a torn knee ligament against New Orleans last Thanksgiving, would play this week against the New York Jets. McDermott said White would be considered day to day after he is activated. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The Bills needed to make a decision by 4 p.m. Wednesday on their next move with White, whose 21-day practice window was about to expire. 

In other injury news, the Bills are still evaluating safety Jordan Poyer's elbow injury, McDermott said. He said there is no timeline in place at the moment. Poyer told reporters after Sunday's game against Green Bay that it "felt like a pop" when he was injured in the third quarter.

Linebacker Matt Milano has an oblique injury and is also being evaluated. 

People are also reading…

McDermott said offensive tackle Spencer Brown, who did not play Sunday because of an ankle injury, is improving. 

Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks about the victory over the Packers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News