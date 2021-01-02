Bills tight end Tyler Kroft tests positive for Covid, placed on reserve list

Bills tight end Tyler Kroft has tested positive for Covid-19 and was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

He will not play in the regular season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Kroft was on the Covid list last month as a close contact of cornerback Josh Norman, who had tested positive, and did not play against Arizona in Week 10.

After being activated from the list, Kroft did not play until returning to the lineup last Monday in the victory against the New England Patriots, taking part in 12 snaps on special teams.

He has 12 catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns for the season.

The Bills activated four players from the practice squad: tight end Nate Becker, cornerback Dane Jackson, defensive end Mike Love and running back Antonio Williams.