Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is ready to be more than just a feel-good story

“I'd use the word trust maybe more than faith. Because he's earned that trust his rookie year and ever since he's been here,” Boras said. “You know what you're going to get with him. It's never a guessing game. The trust that we have as coaches, and I would assume if you would ask Josh – I don't want to speak for Josh – but his teammates have trust in him, from what I see. That goes a long way.”

“It really meant a lot from them – that trust in me,” Sweeney said. “When the 53 came around and this season came around, they stuck with me. I really appreciate it.”

Sweeney was fully cleared for football activities in February. While he’s answered every question about what his experience last year was like, it’s also clear he’s more than ready to turn the page.

“Once it was over in February, I really just tried to leave it in the rearview mirror, not even think about it,” he said. “It's been good to kind of get back to normal, being a football player again. It's good to have it behind and kind of keep it there.”

Although it came in a loss, his first career touchdown was a moment the entire team celebrated.

“We all experienced Covid, but not Covid like Tommy did,” Boras said. “So to miss an entire season, I know everybody is excited for him. They were excited for him just when he got back out in training camp and was able to practice again. And now to make it to the regular season and have the opportunity to step in and play more, we're all excited for him. I can't put into words what he went through, but he's handled everything the right way. He's always been such a good teammate since he's gotten here.”

