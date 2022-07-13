Bills tight end O.J. Howard embracing new teammates, next chance

When Dawson Knox looks across the Bills' tight-end room, O.J. Howard stands out.

“Just his size. He makes you feel small,” said Knox, who is 6-foot-4 himself. “That dude is massive. He’s got a great catch radius, he runs good routes, and he's strong too. So, he's a very well-rounded tight end and I think he’ll make a splash for us this year.”

Howard (6-foot-6, 251 pounds) is hoping for a bit of a comeback with the Bills, who signed him to a one-year deal in March.

In his five seasons prior with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Howard started strong, but saw his production and his opportunities diminish. He was a first-round pick in 2017, but injuries and a deep receiving corps in Tampa Bay both affected him.

Howard had 11 touchdowns his first two seasons, and then just four in the three years after that. Last season, he played all 17 games but had just 14 catches for 135 yards.

Coach Sean McDermott thinks a different situation in Buffalo will enable Howard to excel.

“I know to this point maybe he hasn’t been able to do what people thought that he would do coming out so again I think just getting him under our roof and getting him to a spot where he’s having fun playing football again and become the best version of himself,” McDermott said.

Howard has jelled well with Knox and other new teammates. He’s made it a point to start working more with quarterback Josh Allen.

“We have. So we've been out there, I think, two times a week, and in Phase Two, we begin to run routes and do things like that,” Howard said in May. “So that's been good to kind of get a feel for how he likes to run certain routes and how he likes to throw the ball. And the more we do that, the more we're just getting comfortable with one another.”

Even outside of Allen, Howard took immediate steps to get to know his new teammates. Since joining the Bills, he’s shown up to a number of events hosted by other players, getting involved before he even took the field.

Dion Dawkins’ cornhole tournament was an obvious choice, as Howard previously knew the left tackle.

“Me and Dion actually met before; we came out of the draft together in 2017,” Howard said. “So I met him during that process. And then as I come back (to Buffalo) five weeks ago, and come back here, he's still the same guy.”

Howard picked Knox as his partner for the tournament. Even in other ways, he’s been able to quickly see a tight-knit locker room and weave himself into it.

“To come in in the offseason and to see a team so close, and the older guys, they’re buying in – it just (shows) that you're that close,” Howard said. “But you just have to put those final touches together, like the camaraderie and being on the same page at all times, to make it happen.”

Howard was a part of the Buccaneers team that won Super Bowl LV, though he was sidelined from the game with an injury. Still, being around a title-winning team helped him understand all it takes to get there.

Stepping into Buffalo, he sees a similar mindset.

“I think with this team, what they've been through the last two years, they've been in the pressure situations in the playoffs, been in big games,” Howard said. “So it's kind of like in their heart, in our heart. We just got to do it, you know? We were already there. We know what it takes to get that far. We just have to finish the deal. So I think guys are focused on that part of it, and we're just ready to put the work in so we can get the job done.”