Bills tight end Dawson Knox's 'Knox Sox' to benefit pediatric cancer patients

After the Buffalo Bills' 40-0 win, tight end Dawson Knox wore a shirt for P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative for his news conference.

Knox announced last week that he'll be doing more with the organization, which provides support and opportunities to children affected by cancer and their families.

"Hey #billsmafia‼️" Knox tweeted, "I’m so excited to announce my initiative for this NFL season, 'Knox Sox' for (P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative)."

Knox is donating $1,000 for each touchdown, and $100 for each catch. He finished Sunday with five catches, two of them touchdowns to give him a career-high four so far.

He's also selling socks, through the company For Bare Feet. With each pair of socks sold, 20% of the proceeds will go to P.U.N.T., which also provides socks to patients.

"Right now, they're just wearing the generic, gray, nonslip socks that hospitals give them," Knox said in a video on Twitter. "So this is gonna be an awesome way to give them something colorful, something fun, to feel like they have their own as they put them on every day."