Bills tight end Dawson Knox thanks supporters for 'outpouring of love' after brother's death

FIU-Player Dies Football

Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining Florida International, has died, the university said. Knox died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said early Thursday that police “do not suspect foul play."
Bills tight end Dawson Knox issued a statement on social media Friday night, two days after the death of his younger brother, Luke. 

Luke Knox, a linebacker at Florida International University in Miami, died Wednesday night. He was 22. A cause of death has not been released. 

Dawson Knox thanked everyone for the "outpouring of love and support for my family."

"Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus."

Knox said the family will celebrate Luke's life Saturday at Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville. The service, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, can be seen via livestream at this link.

Luke Knox transferred from Ole Miss, where his older brother played, to FIU in the offseason. He spent four seasons at Ole Miss. Luke and Dawson were teammates in 2018 before Dawson entered the NFL draft.

Luke Knox made 10 tackles as a redshirt freshman linebacker in 2019 and played three games in 2020. He switched to tight end during spring practices before moving back to linebacker during the 2021 season. He had 11 tackles in seven games and mostly played special teams.

Bills fans have donated more than $143,000 to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, an organization that Dawson Knox has supported. The organization provides financial, practical and emotional support for families dealing with childhood cancer. 

