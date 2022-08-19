Bills tight end Dawson Knox thanks supporters for 'outpouring of love' after brother's death

Luke Knox made 10 tackles as a redshirt freshman linebacker in 2019 and played three games in 2020. He switched to tight end during spring practices before moving back to linebacker during the 2021 season. He had 11 tackles in seven games and mostly played special teams.

Bills fans have donated more than $143,000 to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, an organization that Dawson Knox has supported. The organization provides financial, practical and emotional support for families dealing with childhood cancer.