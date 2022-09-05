Bills tight end Dawson Knox thanks Buffalo as he grieves his brother, Luke

Dawson Knox is no stranger to the support of the Buffalo Bills community. Recently, it’s “meant the world” to him as he processes his grief.

Knox’s brother, Luke, passed away on Aug. 17. Luke Knox, 22, was a linebacker at Florida International University. The Knox family is extremely tight-knit, and the two brothers had overlapped on the football team at Ole Miss. Luke transferred to FIU this offseason. A cause of death was not announced.

Knox took time away from the Bills to mourn his brother with his family before returning Aug. 23.

“Really felt a lot of love and support over the last few weeks with my brother,” Knox said Monday. “My family has been very thankful. And just everybody in Buffalo has been incredible.”

Knox found the extent of the support – whether in donations, messages or moments of silence – to be profound.

“It's more than I could have ever expected,” Knox said. “But at the same time, it's weirdly not surprising just because this is such an incredible city with such an incredible fan base and people. And it really truly does feel like home.

“I know I've said that before, but I kind of realized that for the first time when I came back up here after everything that it really does feel like a second home to me.”

Donations of $16.88 – a tribute to the jersey numbers of the Knox brothers – poured in to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a nonprofit that services Western New York. Fans raised nearly $95,000 in the first 24 hours after the news of Luke’s death broke, per a press release from P.U.N.T. Dawson on Monday thanked fans for more than $200,000 raised in Luke’s name.

Knox has been involved with the foundation since his rookie season. In an Instagram post, Knox noted that “Luke’s legacy will continue (to) live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways.”

While grieving, Knox found the routine of football and the support of his teammates to be helpful.

“It's also very therapeutic just doing what I love with the guys I love,” Knox said Monday. “I know that my brother would want it that way, too. He wants me to give everything I got. I know he's going to be watching somehow, some way.”

Knox now aims to focus on football, both as a source of solace and a way to make his brother proud.

He says he’d love to have an increased statistical output in Year 4, but he knows his role as a tight end encompasses more than that. He’s happy to be involved in pass protection.

“The tight end position just kind of needs to be unselfish in that way, of just doing whatever it takes to get the team a win,” Knox said. “I'd also love to continue contributing in the passing game as well just because I know the weapon that I can be, and I kind of want to use last year as a foundation going forward.”

Knox finished last season with 587 yards on 49 receptions. He had nine touchdowns in the breakout campaign.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey watched the impact Knox made in Year 3 and hopes to build on it.

“You constantly want to expand that role as much as you can to maximize what he can do,” Dorsey said. ”I think there's definitely things we want to see him do more and more of, and expand that role as much as we can to really kind of push him to the best player he could possibly be.”

Dorsey has been with the Bills since the team drafted Knox. As Dorsey has taken over as offensive coordinator, he can draw on that rapport with Knox as he crafts a game plan.

“It's just kind of been a slow progression of the offense just expanding and getting a little more complex every year,” Knox said. “But now that (Dorsey is) putting his own signature on it, there's some really cool stuff we got going on. So, there's a lot of versatility that we'll see. Very similar offense, but there's a lot of pretty awesome wrinkles.”

The Bills’ evolved offense will debut Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams. The league’s season opener will put Buffalo on the national stage, but in watching Knox prepare for different games over the years, Dorsey says the tight end never wavers.

“He's a guy I respect so much because every time he steps foot in the field, he’s going 100%,” Dorsey said, “And I love that about him.”