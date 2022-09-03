Bills tight end Dawson Knox shares message for late brother Luke on social media

Knox shared the Bible verse 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18 at the end of his post.

“But we do not want you to be uninformed, brothers and sisters, about those who are asleep, so that you will not grieve as indeed the rest of mankind do, who have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose from the dead, so also God will bring with Him those who have fallen asleep through Jesus. For we say this to you by the word of the Lord, that we who are alive and remain until the coming of the Lord will not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who remain, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord. Therefore, comfort one another with these words.”

Knox has not posted on social media since two days after his brother's passing when he thanked supporters and shared information on Luke's funeral. A cause of death has not been announced.

Knox returned to the Bills on Aug. 23. As the Bills begin formal preparations for Thursday's season opener at the Los Angeles Rams, Knox is scheduled to meet with reporters Monday, the team said.