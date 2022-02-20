Bills tight end Dawson Knox plans similar approach to offseason after breakout year

“Just knowing our scheme, immediately when I get to the line knowing who I'm blocking, knowing who I'm working with on any double teams, reading coverage, just starting to become second nature,” he said. “And then catching the ball, too. I mean this offseason I found a good routine for myself and I'm planning to just keep building on that.

“A lot of that's confidence, too, and just timing with Josh and having his confidence in me as well,” Knox said.

Like Daboll, General Manager Brandon Beane let Knox know a year ago that the Bills needed more from him. Last year, Beane was candid that he was in search from greater production from the position. This time around, Beane will look at tight ends again, but for a different reason.

“Dawson did really well. Maybe some depth there to compete with him,” Beane said in his season-ending news conference, when asked about offseason priorities. “But I’m going to look at every position.”

Voice of the Fan: It takes guts to be a Bills fan, because they will be ripped out of you The Bills pulled off a heart-stopping miracle and then spontaneously combusted. They went on a magic carpet ride and then pulled the rug out from under us. The led us to the mountain top and then dropped over the edge.

Knox, meanwhile, will get a little more time than Beane to take a breather. He was clear that he plans to find a beach, chill for a bit and then build off his best year yet. He'll once again use something from the end of the season – this time, the loss itself – as motivation.

“It's going to be something that motivates us to work that much harder when we get to that point next season, the results will be different, ultimately,” Knox said. “But over the next couple of weeks, goal No. 1 is to enjoy the offseason, relax and get the mind right for what's coming up.”

