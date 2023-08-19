Bills tight end Dawson Knox has a finger injury and will not play in Saturday night's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Knox is considered day to day.
Linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who was activated off the PUP list this week after a calf injury, also will not play.
Both Knox and Matakevich took part in pregame warmups.
The Bills not in uniform are: DE Von Miller (PUP list, knee), RB Damien Harris (knee), LB Terrel Bernard (hamstring), DT Eli Ankou (calf) and DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder).