Bills tight end Dawson Knox breaks bone in right hand

Bills tight end Dawson Knox has a broken bone in his right hand, the NFL Network reported Tuesday, and coach Sean McDermott confirmed in his session with reporters.

It is unclear how long Knox will be out, but the Bills are hopeful that he would miss minimal time, especially with the bye week.

McDermott said at this point the Bills will continue to monitor the injury

It appears Knox might have broken the bone three plays before he successfully completed a pass on a two-point conversion to Josh Allen. After an incomplete pass intended for Cole Beasley, athletic trainers looked at Knox's hand when he came to the sideline and as he removed his glove.