Bills' tickets for divisional round set to go on sale Sunday

Tickets for the Buffalo Bills' divisional round game next weekend will go on sale Sunday and Monday for season ticket holders only with no general sale to the public, the Bills announced.

Availability will go in seniority order for eligible ticket holders, who will receive an email with their date and time to purchase. Tickets can be acquired via online only and cannot be purchased in person or via phone.

Approval for fans will need to be granted by state officials. The state allowed 6,700 fans into Bills Stadium for Saturday's wild-card victory against the Indianapolis Colts. The same rules will apply regarding a negative test at Bills Stadium within 72 hours before the game and another negative test at entry on game day, along with restrictions regarding two-person and four-person pods.

All tickets will be distributed via mobile only. Concession and retail purchases will be cashless.

The Bills are waiting the identity and date and time of their opponent for a game on either Jan. 15 or 16.