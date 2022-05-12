Bills third-round pick Terrel Bernard reportedly signs rookie contract

First, NFL Network host Kyle Brandt announced the Buffalo Bills' selection of linebacker Terrel Bernard in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Now, Brandt has announced that Bernard has agreed to his four-year, $5.042 million deal that includes a $912,992 million signing bonus.
"I also believe it will include a parade," Brandt tweeted Thursday.
Thrilled to announce this. PER SOURCE the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement with new linebacker and future Super Bowl champ Terrel Bernard.Four-year deal worth $5,042,864. The deal includes a $912,992 signing bonus. I also believe it will include a parade.💥 pic.twitter.com/RXiecId2XI— Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) May 12, 2022
Bernard (6-foot-1, 224) is a Texas native who played 45 games at Baylor. Bernard, 22, redshirted his freshman season after breaking his foot. He was a three-year starter and was a senior captain.
He had 103 tackles and 7.5 sacks this past season.
Bernard becomes the first Bills draft pick to sign his rookie contract.