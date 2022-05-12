 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills third-round pick Terrel Bernard reportedly signs rookie contract

  Updated
NFL Combine Football

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL scouting combine.

 Darron Cummings
First, NFL Network host Kyle Brandt announced the Buffalo Bills' selection of linebacker Terrel Bernard in the third round of the NFL Draft. 

Now, Brandt has announced that Bernard has agreed to his four-year, $5.042 million deal that includes a $912,992 million signing bonus.

"I also believe it will include a parade," Brandt tweeted Thursday. 

Bernard (6-foot-1, 224) is a Texas native who played 45 games at Baylor. Bernard, 22, redshirted his freshman season after breaking his foot. He was a three-year starter and was a senior captain.

He had 103 tackles and 7.5 sacks this past season.

Bernard becomes the first Bills draft pick to sign his rookie contract. 

