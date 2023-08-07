PITTSFORD – For a good portion of 11-on-11 work Monday, whenever Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard was not on the field taking reps, he was standing as close to head coach Sean McDermott as possible. He was also sometimes close to other defensive coaches, or veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

Bernard watched from the sideline at Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University. He also listened.

“Sean’s telling me certain situations that we're in and teaching me a lot of things about what he's calling and why he's calling it,” Bernard told The Buffalo News on Monday. “So, I feel like anytime I can pick his brain, and especially in live situations like this, you get a better feel for the overall defense.”

Bernard is a second-year player out of Baylor University, and he is in one of the most notable position battles for the Bills this training camp: the starter at middle linebacker.

Linebackers coach Bobby Babich said Sunday that it is still “a true competition.” Bernard and fourth-year linebacker Tyrel Dodson appear to be the frontrunners; Bernard and Dodson have gotten the majority of first-team reps during the first 10 practices of training camp. While Babich and McDermott have not ruled out Baylon Spector, a seventh-round pick in 2022, they have acknowledged that they want to get more looks at Bernard and Dodson, and from the outside, it seems narrowed to those two candidates.

Though Dodson has more experience in the Bills’ defense, Bernard has also quickly impressed coaches.

“I love his instincts,” McDermott said Monday of Bernard. “His command of our defense continues to grow.”

Though Bernard recognizes the challenge of competing for a starting spot, he doesn’t let that stress him.

“I wouldn't say there's any pressure, more so just an urgency to get it all down,” Bernard said. “And in order to perform my best, I’ve got to put my best foot forward and see what happens. And really focusing on the process instead of the end goal, so coming out here to get better every single day.”

Bernard played mainly at outside linebacker his first two seasons at Baylor, before playing at middle linebacker his junior year, and then back to outside linebacker as a senior for the Bears, where he earned All-Big 12 Conference honors in 2021. He said he doesn’t necessarily have a preference between the two, as “both have their advantages.” At middle linebacker, calling the defense stands out to him.

“I think the ability to rush the passer and blitz in the run game, and the ability to just run sideline to sideline,” Bernard said. “I feel like that's something I've done my whole career and something I look forward to continue doing.”

Bernard played in all 16 regular-season games for the Bills last season, though most of that work came on special teams. He played 62% of snaps on special teams last year, while just 11% of snaps on defense.

Observations: Bills quarterback Josh Allen on-point in practice after early absence Quarterback Josh Allen’s 10th practice of Buffalo Bills training camp started inauspiciously Monday morning at St. John Fisher, but ended with a flash.

Bernard’s 110 snaps on defense came across six games. The bulk came when he started in Week 9 at the New York Jets (59 snaps), when Matt Milano was injured, and in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (25 snaps), when the Bills were up enough to rest their starters.

In the three games then-starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds missed, Dodson started next to Milano.

As the Bills onboarded Bernard, they gave him a taste of both middle and outside linebacker. McDermott keeps that onslaught of information in mind as he evaluates Bernard throughout training camp.

“Really, he played both positions last year, but his playing time when he did get playing time on defense was more outside. Really, most of his playing time was on special teams,” McDermott said. “So, this is all new to him in a way, although he probably went through a similar journey in college before he became the starter. But he gets better every day.”

Some of those improvements come from spending as much time around McDermott on the sideline as he can. Within earshot of McDermott between reps, Bernard tries to dovetail his coach’s insight with the part of his game that he’s already adjusting.

“I think partly his disguise, and why he's calling things or why we're disguising things,” Bernard said. “Muddying up the quarterback’s looks and reads pre-snap – I feel like that's one of the main things that I've been working on, just trying to figure out how to tie in my disguise with the safeties to get the best look. And then on the snap, jumping back into my responsibility and playing wherever the ball was. So, I think that's a key point of emphasis that I've been working on.”

As the linebackers share reps, nickel cornerback Taron Johnson said he “(doesn’t) really feel a difference” between the rotating players. Johnson thinks that’s a testament to each of the linebackers having at least one year in the Bills’ system, as well as to Babich’s coaching. For Bernard in particular, Johnson heralded the linebacker’s aggressive style of play.

“He brings a physicality mindset to our defense, and you see it when he’s going against the guards and tackles, he’s coming downhill, and he’s trying to hit you hard,” Johnson said on Bernard. “So, just that alone, I love that he brings that to the table.”

Meanwhile, when Bernard looks around the huddle at teammates like Johnson, he’s reminded of the opportunity at hand.

“I think just having all the guys looking at you to make all the calls and all the checks, I think that as a linebacker, that's what you want to be, that's what you want to do,” Bernard said. “So, having guys like Von (Miller) in the huddle, having guys like Micah (Hyde), Jordan (Poyer), and Matt (Milano) just looking at you to make all the calls, it's exciting. And it's a challenge. So, it's fun.”